Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Market Size, Key Players, Revenue Drivers and Forecast Report

The global Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global hydrolyzed wheat protein market size is anticipated to reach USD 233.08 Million, by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. Rising awareness about the consumption of natural, increasing number of vegan diet consumers, increasing cases of gluten intolerance and plant-based products and increasing geriatric population are the major factors driving the market growth.

Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland

Agridient

MGP Ingredients

AB Amilina

Cargill

Manildra Group

Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG

Crop Energies AG

Kroener Staerke

Roquette

Growth Drivers:

The rising number of vegan diet consumers and increasing cases of gluten intolerance is expected to throw a positive impact on the market growth. As the rising preference for personal health and wellbeing is being prevalent among the consumers, the demand for such products is expected to grow. Also, other factors such as increasing disposable income among the working population and rise in the malnutrition cases in the developing regions are responsible for the market growth. For example, Coeliac is medicine being used against dietary gluten, which is largely seen in regions like the Middle East and South America. The hydrolyzed wheat protein acts as a remedy for curing such disorders thereby driving its demand across the food and beverage industry.

The latest technical development across the cosmetics industry and increasing preference for the use of natural or organic ingredients in developing countries like China and India are also expected to have a positive impact on the market growth of such proteins. The increasing trend for the usage of e-commerce websites for shopping purposes is also helping the manufacturers to sell their products through various online portals. Thus, the hydrolyzed wheat protein market is anticipated to grow during the forecasted period.

Application Outlook:

Food & beverages

Personal care

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, the region of Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population, rising awareness about personal health and wellbeing as well as rising disposable income among the working population. Also, the continuously growing food and beverage industry is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market of wheat proteins. Countries like China and India are the largest wheat producers in the world thereby contributing a major share in the market for such proteins.

Increasing consumption of dietary supplements, cholesterol-free food products and baked foods with low fats has boosted the demand for wheat proteins across the North American region. Also, the rising number of manufacturers like Archer Daniels Midland and Cargill Inc. is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Another factor like an increase in the vegan population across countries like Israel on account of the increasing number of people affected by Celiac diseases is expected to boost the demand for wheat proteins. Also, the majority of the people in South Africa being affected by the gluten-sensitive enteropathy are expected to consume the hydrolyzed wheat proteins thereby increasing the market growth during the forecasted period.

