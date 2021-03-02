Preclinical Brain Imaging Market by Product Form, Sales Channel, Application, Source, Flavor & Texture, Geography and Key Competitors Analysis

Preclinical imaging is a technique used to monitor animals for research purposes such as in new drug development. Preclinical imaging includes many different imaging modalities, in which only few are suitable for imaging small animals, and others can be used in large animals. Preclinical imaging is used by researchers in visualizing changes in animal’s molecular, tissue and organ system. Preclinical brain imaging is a method to scan and visualize the neurological activity during preclinical study. Preclinical brain imaging is categorized into structural imaging and functional imaging. Structural brain imaging scans the structure of large intracranial organs and functional imaging is majorly used in diagnosis of metabolic disorders. Preclinical brain imaging modalities with non-invasive imaging techniques such as position emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) are used for this purposes.

The preclinical brain imaging is further used to observe the treatment response for early signals. Preclinical brain imaging is done using advanced high frequency ultrasound by using techniques such as Computed tomography (CT) and Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The most used preclinical brain imaging technique is PET+CT (x-ray computed tomography). The development of integrated systems that includes multiple functionalities, e.g., molecular and structural imaging are in demand and is expected to boost the growth of the preclinical brain imaging market. Due to technological advancements the companies are constantly upgrading their product offerings, for instance, Medisco Ltd. has launched integrated preclinical whole body PET/ MRI system, which has multi-cell anesthesia imaging bed and high throughput screening, and easy installation makes it popular among the users.

Preclinical Brain Imaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

According to a report of the National Brain tumor Society it is estimated that nearly 700,000 Americans are living with a brain tumor and cases of brain tumor will increase gradually in the recent years. The growing prevalence of brain cancer all around the globe laterally with increasing incidence rate of neurodegenerative disorders is expected to fuel the growth of the global preclinical brain imaging market. Due to technological advancements players are majorly focusing on product innovation for improving product portfolio, which creates growth opportunities for them in the preclinical brain imaging market. Increase in research and developmental activities and increasing governmental funding for research purposes are expected to drive the growth of preclinical brain imaging market. However, the high cost of the imaging technique is one of the major restraining factors in the growth of the global preclinical brain imaging market.

Preclinical Brain Imaging Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global preclinical brain imaging market can be segmented on the basis of imaging type, end user and geography.

Based on imaging type, the global preclinical brain imaging market is segmented as: Computed Tomography (CT) Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT)

Based on end user, the global preclinical brain imaging market is segmented as: Pharmaceutical Companies Contract research organization (CRO’s) Biotech Companies Research Institutes

Preclinical Brain Imaging Market: Overview

PET-CT preclinical imaging device is used in nuclear medicine procedures for detecting brain tumor, brain disorders, Alzheimer’s and other diseases. This preclinical brain imaging method also determine the effectivity of the drug treatment and reduces the need for unnecessary surgical procedures as the preclinical brain imaging scanner can determine the tissue mass. The advance features of the new age preclinical brain imaging scanners have increased their adoption and is expected to drive the growth of the preclinical brain imaging market over the forecast period. Among the end users, the pharmaceutical companies and CRO segments are expected to hold significant shares in the global preclinical brain imaging market..

Preclinical Brain Imaging Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global preclinical brain imaging market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for preclinical brain imaging, followed by Europe due to growing health care awareness among population and growing research and development activities. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate as the leading market players are investing in the emerging markets. MEA preclinical brain imaging market is projected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period.

Preclinical Brain Imaging Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global preclinical brain imaging market are Pure Imaging Phantoms, Bruker Corporation, Mediso Ltd., Spectral Instruments Imaging, SIMTICS Ltd., Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., MR Solutions, Aspect Imaging, TriFoil Imaging, and Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc., among others.

