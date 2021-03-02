Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market by Top Key Players, Size, Subdivision & Market Dynamics Forces

Global Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing: Market Insights

Cell-free fetal DNA testing is a screening test which is used to determine chromosomal abnormalities in infants. With the advancement in the technology new techniques such as cell-free fetal DNA testing have been evolved which are non- invasive and require venipuncture by which they collect the mothers blood. The DNA from the mother and the fetus is extracted to detect chromosomal disorders such as downs syndrome, trisomy 13, trisomy 18 or any abnormality in the sex chromosome. Manufacturers of the cell-free fetal DNA testing products are focusing on developing new testing methods to prevent chromosomal abnormalities in infants. In the cell-free fetal DNA testing, the blood from the mother is withdrawn after 10 weeks of pregnancy. In the cell-free DNA testing, the test measures small fragments of DNA of the fetus present in the mother’s blood. The cell-free fetal DNA testing is recommended to women with age above 35 years, those who have their first child with any chromosomal disorder and those who are at a high risk of chromosomal disorders.

Also the cell-free fetal DNA test provides the information of the sex of the baby and rhesus (Rh) blood type. Moreover if the risk of abnormalities are high in the fetus then amniocentesis or chorionic villus is requested to confirm the abnormalities. The cell-free DNA tests are not performed directly as they come with a huge risk of miscarriage and fetal death. Many disorder develops in the first trimester of pregnancy when organ formation takes place as this is very sensitive phase. If mother is exposed to teratogens such as alcohol, lead and exposure to U.V radiations so this cell-free fetal DNA test can be performed to check fetus health. As increasing awareness towards fetal abnormalities is anticipated as one of the factor for generating high revenue share in cell-free DNA test market.

Global Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing: Market Dynamics

Over past few years a rise in number of chromosomal disorders such as X linked disorders, aneuploidy, Diploid triploid mosaic has been registered, and thus generating large revenues in the global cell-free fetal DNA testing market. However, the main end user segments for global cell-free fetal DNA testing include hospitals, private clinics and maternity counselling clinics. On the other hand, global cell-free fetal DNA testing market is gaining profit due to growing awareness about various advance testing methods such ultra sound, chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis. The increasing prevalence of cancer, unhealthy life style and bad food habits are the major reasons for genetic disorders, which thereby necessitates the cell free fetal DNA testing to be performed across the globe widely. As women these days are career oriented they normally don’t conceive at early ages because of late pregnancy and delayed family planning the average maternity age of women is increasing making them more prone to several complications in the pregnancy.

This acts as another important factor for growing demand of global cell-free fetal DNA testing for treatment of various diseases. Leading to increase in the demand for these cell-free fetal DNA testing from end user segments, an increase in significant revenue growth in the global cell-free fetal DNA testing market has been registered. However this cell-free fetal DNA tests are not always accurate in case of twins and high costs associated with these cell-free fetal tests and lack of skilled doctors, no insurance coverage provided for these tests, and low reimbursement is projected to hamper the growth of cell-free fetal DNA testing market.

Global Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, cell-free fetal DNA testing market has been segmented on the basis of test type, end users and geography.

On the basis of Test Type, Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market can be segmented as: Pre-Natal Gender Testing Abnormal Chromosome Number Detection Paternally Inherited Disorders

On the basis of End users, Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market can be segmented as: Hospital Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Others

On the basis of Geography, Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market can be segmented as: North- America Eastern Europe Western Europe Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan China Japan Middle East and Africa Latin America

Global Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market: Overview

Globally the test for abnormal chromosomal number detection is expected to dominate the global cell-free fetal DNA testing market.Based on test type the paternally inherited disorder test is registered as the highest revenue share in the Global Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing market. Owing to its accurate results and growing demand from end user segments as compared to karyotyping, gender testing .As the technology advances, improved innovative testing techniques are projected to hit the market and increase competition, which may pressurize leading players in cell-free fetal DNA market. The techniques such as genome mapping and NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) used in cell-free DNA analysis has boosted the biotechnology and bioinformatics industries. As manufactures are exploring different possibilities of utilizing these techniques for development of new therapeutic methods for cell-free DNA testing it is expected to fuel the global cell-free fetal DNA testing market. With the growing number of medical applications and rapid technological innovations the global cell-free fetal DNA testing market across globe registers a high revenue growth.

Global Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global cell-free fetal DNA testing market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds largest shares in the global cell-free fetal DNA testing market primarily due to presence of large number of hospitals and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. The developing countries of Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth in revenue generation for global cell-free fetal DNA testing market on the account of presence of giant research base, quick and accurate results without hampering the fetus health.

Global Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market: Key Players

The major players for the global cell-free fetal DNA testing market are Natera, Inc, Agilent Technologies, Inc., CENTOGENE AG and Myriad Women’s Health, Inc. The cell-free fetal DNA testing market is expected to grow over the forecast years due to awareness among parents to prevent the abnormalities.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Value Chain

The regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance

