Therapeutic Catheters Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization

Growing Aging Population is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Therapeutic Catheters Market

New approaches in catheterization techniques have led to the development of numerous therapeutic procedures. Medical catheters consist of tubes that are inserted into the body vessel, cavity or duct to allow the fluids, medications or gases to drain the urine or fluids from the body. There are numerous catheters for various therapeutic areas, such as urology, cardiovascular, neurovascular, ophthalmic and gastrointestinal. Cardiac catheterization is a minimally invasive procedure performed by using catheters, wires and x-ray to treat and diagnose problems in the blood vessels of the heart. According to a study by the American College of Cardiology, approximately 800,000 deaths due to cardiovascular diseases are reported in the U.S., which indicates increase in the use of pulmonary artery catheters.

Therapeutic Catheters Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing geriatric population and increase in prevalence of cardiac diseases are factors expected to drive the growth of the cardiac therapeutic catheters market. Moreover, advancement in technology is also projected to fuel the growth of the cardiac therapeutic catheters market. However, lack of skilled and qualified professionals is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Increase in number of research and development activities and investments in the healthcare industry are expected to create immense growth opportunities form the manufacturers operating in the market during the forecast period.

Urinary therapeutic catheters is also anticipate to boost the market due to increase in geriatric population. Increasing obese population is consequently projected to fuel the growth of the global therapeutic catheters market. Likewise, favorable reimbursement policies and increase in number of surgeries are expected to contribute to the growth of the therapeutic catheters market.

Therapeutic Catheters Market: Segmentation

The global therapeutic catheters market can be segmented on the basis of product type, cardiovascular catheters type, urinary catheters type and end user.

Based on product type, the global therapeutic catheters market is segmented as: Urology Therapeutic Catheters Cardiovascular Therapeutic Catheters Neurovascular Therapeutic Catheters Ophthalmic Therapeutic Catheters Gastrointestinal Therapeutic Catheters

Based on cardiovascular therapeutic catheters type, the global therapeutic catheters market is segmented as: Coronary angiogram or angiography Fractional flow reserve Intravascular ultrasound Optical coherence tomography Vascular function testing Endothelial function testing Index of microcirculatory resistance

Based on urinary therapeutic catheters type, the global therapeutic catheters market is segmented as: Indwelling catheters External catheters Short-term catheters

Based on end user, the global therapeutic catheters market is segmented as: Hospitals Clinics Research Laboratories Institutes Diagnostics Laboratories Homecare settings

Therapeutic Catheters Market: Overview

The global therapeutic catheters market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. B. Braun has developed Urimed Cath Foley Nelaton, a sterile two-way silicone urinary catheter considered for indwelling catheterization of the urinary bladder.

Moreover, the sale of cardiovascular catheters is expected to increase globally due to the rise in the prevalence of structural heart and chronic heart diseases.

Therapeutic Catheters Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global therapeutic catheters market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is projected to be the leading regional market for cardiac therapeutic catheters owing to increase in prevalence of cardiac diseases and growing geriatric population. In addition, growing adoption of advanced technologies, government funding and initiatives for R&D are also expected to propel the growth of the cardiac therapeutic catheters market in the region. Europe is expected to be second prominent market for cardiac therapeutic catheters due to availability of advanced treatment facilities, increasing healthcare expenditure, and initiatives from the governments in various healthcare reforms. Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa region are expected to witness lucrative growth due to increasing incidence of urinary, cardiac diseases and nervous system disorders.

Some of the key players operating in the global therapeutic catheters market are Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc, Edwards Lifesciences, Cardinal Health, CathRx Ltd., Abbott, AV Medical, Biosense Webster, Inc, MicroVention Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, and Poly Medicure Limited.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Rest of Latin America) Europe [EU -4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe CIS & Russia Japan APEJ (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries and Rest of APEJ) Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

