Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market : Market Definition And Inclusions, By Type

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market by Type (Short Chain Length, Medium Chain Length), Production Method (Sugar Fermentation, Vegetable Oil Fermentation, Methane Fermentation), Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ The polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market is projected to reach USD 121 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.2% from USD 62 million in 2020

PHA, a family of organic compounds, is used to produce biodegradable polymer and plastics. The increasing focus on the reduction of non-degradable plastics is attributed to the implementation of stringent government norms and regulations regarding the use of petro-based plastics. The global demand for PHA from various applications, including packaging & food services, biomedical, and agriculture, is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period

Short chain length is the largest polymer type for polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) in 2019

Monomers can form various structures, such as short chain length monomers and medium chain length monomers .Short chain length PHA monomers consist of not more than four to ten carbon atoms. Some of the short chain length PHA monomers include Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB), Poly-3-hydroxybutyrate (P3HB), and Polyhydroxyvalerate (PHV). The structure determines the thermal and mechanical properties of the monomers, making them suitable for the use in diversified applications, for instance, environmental-friendly plastics, for packaging and biomedical (implants and controlled release drug carriers). PHA monomers can also be used to produce biofuels. The applications best suited for short chain length PHAs, such as packaging materials and carry bags. It has a large market in Europe due to strict governmental regulations regarding the single use plastics.

Europe is expected to be the largest polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Europe is projected to be the largest market for the polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) during the forecast period. Europe is the most promising market for bioplastics and related industries, including PHA. The European market is mostly driven by government regulations and a change in consumer behavior. The Europe market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe includes, Spain, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Benelux countries, and the Scandinavian countries.

The key market players profiled in the report include Danimer Scientific (US), Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co Ltd (China), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), RWDC Industries (Singapore), Newlight Technologies LLC (US), Bio-On (Italy), Tianan Biologic Materials Co Ltd (China), Biomer (Germany), and Bochemie (Czech Republic).

