Particle Counter Market Worth $554 million – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Growth Opportunities

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Major Growth Boosting Factors: The Particle Counter Market growth is driven largely by factors, such as robust growth in applied markets, the favorable regulatory scenario, and growing focus on the quality of food products are the key factors driving the growth of the particle counters market. In addition, emerging economies (such as Brazil, India, South Korea, and China).

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Particle Counter Market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 346 million 2020 to USD 554 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

# In October 2020, Particle Measuring Systems launched IsoAir Pro-E Remote Particle Counter with built-in vacuum, to streamline cleanroom monitoring.

# In July 2020, Danaher Corporation launched MET ONE 3400+portable air particle counter to help simplify cleanroom monitoring for FDA & GMP compliance.

# In February 2020, Spectris partnered with Agronaut Manufacturing System to create control contamination solutions.

# In June 2019, TSI launched the AeroTrak+ Remote Airborne Particle Counters for monitoring manufacturing cleanrooms.

Growth Opportunities: Growth opportunities in emerging countries;

Many developing economies, such as India, China, Brazil, Russia, Taiwan, and South Korea, offer high-growth opportunities for major market players in the particle counters market owing to presence of less-stringent regulatory policies, low labor costs, and high growth in their respective life sciences, food, and other industries. Although the adoption of advanced technologies is low in developing countries, their huge population base and increasing research activities, especially in India and China, are expected to offer a sustainable market for these instruments. Furthermore, with the increasing number of greenfield projects and rising capital expenditure on infrastructure development, these countries are offering potential growth avenues for market players

The airborne particle counters segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market in 2019. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing monitoring of cleanrooms for the semiconductor, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices industries; low cost of remote particle counters; and rising awareness of indoor quality monitoring.

By the end-user;

In 2019, the industry accounted for the largest share of the global particle counters market. The development of various implantable & biodispersible devices and miniature devices—such as nano pen needles and microinjections—has led to a greater need for safety and quality measures in medical device manufacturing. Regulatory compliance is also important for ensuring the reliability of medical devices in the market. As part of quality assurance, companies are investing in air cleaners that feature high-efficiency particulate air filters for their cleanrooms. Increasing R&D and manufacturing activity in this sector, given the need for contamination control in working areas in the medical devices industry, is thus expected to support the growth of this end-user segment.

By product type;

In 2019, accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of these particle counters for cleanroom monitoring and the growing stringency of air pollution monitoring.

Geographical Scenario: US and Canada are the major countries considered for the study of the particle counters market. North America has a diverse and well-established R&D infrastructure, with rapid adoption of chromatography techniques among end-user industries. North America accounted for the largest share of 37.3% of the chiral chromatography columns market in 2019. A number of factors, such as increasing drug development activities, the availability of government funding for life science R&D, high adoption of technologically advanced solutions, A robust pharmaceutical industry base in the US, technological advancements, and the increasing use of particle counters for air pollution monitoring are driving the growth of the market in this region.

Global Leaders: The prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US), among others.