Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market Worth $ 2.44 Billion – Increasing Awareness on Gynecological Diseases

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market by Product (Scissors, Forceps, Trocar, SIMS, CUSCO), Application (Laparoscopy, Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy, D&C, Ablation, Biopsy), & End User (Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is expected to reach USD 2.44 Billion, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

# High Incidence of Gynecological Diseases

# Government Initiatives

# Increasing Number of Gynecology Surgeries

# Increasing Awareness on Gynecological Diseases

# Emerging Asian Markets

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on product,

Segmented into forceps, scissors, needle holders, dilators, trocars, vaginal speculums, and other instruments. The forceps segment dominated the market by holding the largest share in 2016 and also experience the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the increase in the number of gynecological surgeries, and the repeated use of forceps in most gynecological surgeries.

Based on application,

The gynecology surgical instrument market is further divided into laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, colposcopy, and other applications. Laparoscopy forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the global market. This is mainly attributed to the various advantages of laparoscopy procedures, which includes less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and fewer intraoperative & postoperative complications. Hysteroscopy forms the second largest segment due to factors such as the increasing incidence of fetal deaths and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Based on end user;

Segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Hospitals and clinics are expected to dominate the market for gynecology surgical instrument. Growth in this end-user segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diseases such as endometriosis, uterine fibroids, gynecological cancers and the subsequent increase in the number of gynecology surgical procedures.

Geographical Scenario: The Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of this market in 2016. However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR mainly due to the increasing awareness programs, high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing government initiatives focusing on women’s health, and improvements in the healthcare sector of Asian countries.

Global Leaders: The Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is highly fragmented with several big and emerging players. Key market players include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), MedGyn Products (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), and Tetra Surgical (Pakistan).