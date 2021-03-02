Raman-Imaging System Market Overview | Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

Introduction

Raman imaging is a technique that is used for the generation of chemical images based on the Raman spectrum. Raman-imaging systems generate images rapidly, due to which they are replacing Raman microscopes. In traditional Raman microscopy systems, various types of microscopes, such as confocal microscopes, were used to observe samples, which were further integrated to Raman analysers. Advanced Raman-imaging systems utilise advanced software that provides high-resolution maps of each pixel. Furthermore, the lasers used in Raman-imaging systems spread their power over a large surface area without damaging the samples. Moreover, with advanced Raman-imaging systems, one can alter the frequency ranges for observing the samples of interest. These new handheld devices are barely larger than smartphones and analyse solid and liquid type of samples. Also these devices provide rich chemical images, ensures accurate measurements and saves time with its high performance. The confocal behaviour in the Raman-Imaging System diminishes the background signals from the sample which leads to generation of 3-d images and depth profiles.

Factors driving the Raman-Imaging System Market

Increased focus on drug development is expected to increase research and development in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, which is a major factor driving the Raman-imaging system market. Raman-imaging systems are used for the analysis of quality, quantity and compound structure. In addition, Raman-imaging devices help measure the levels of adulteration. Advancements in technology and favourable government initiatives, coupled with the growing demand for generic as well as branded drugs, is driving the Raman-imaging system market. As compared to traditional Raman-imaging systems, new Raman-imaging systems are fast, high in resolution and include laser wavelength selections. In addition to the features of Raman-imaging systems, they are easy to use with pre-defined calibrations. Furthermore, Raman-imaging systems are used for new drug discoveries and testing as they have the potential to treat deformities and the market is likely to register significant growth owing to the continuous inflow of investments.

However, as the wavelength gets shorter, the risk of florescence increases, which also increases the heat. This is likely to damage the sample. Also Raman imaging has restrictions, such as the length of time required to obtain Raman imaging data for large sample areas, Moreover, the cost of Raman-imaging systems with shorter wavelengths is higher, which is also likely to hamper the growth of the Raman-imaging system market.

Regional Market Outlook for the Raman-Imaging System Market

Geographically, the Raman-imaging system market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The North America Raman-imaging system market is expected to dominate the global Raman-imaging system market, followed by Europe, owing to increase in research & development and the supportive funding environment in the U.S. In addition, advancements in technology with new handheld and portable products in North America is also expected to boost the market in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate due to increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to witness higher revenue growth during the forecast period due to increased investments from foreign players.

Some of the major players in the Raman-imaging system market are HORIBA; Renishaw plc; Witec; NANOBASE, Inc.; Angstrom Advanced Inc.; Edinburgh Instruments; Metrohm; Anton Paar; B&W Tek; Ocean Optics, Inc. and JASCO. The manufacturers of Raman-imaging systems are involved in collaboration agreements to capitalise on the market potential. Moreover, they are mainly focusing on strengthening the core competencies of their product portfolio.

Raman-Imaging System Market: Segmentation

The Raman-imaging system market has been segmented on the basis of product type, modality, end users and geography.

Based on product type, for the global Raman-imaging system market is segmented as: Tip Enhanced Raman-Imaging Surface-Enhanced Raman-Imaging Coherent Anti-Stokes Raman-Imaging Resonance Raman Raman-Imaging Stimulated Raman Scattering Raman-Imaging

Based on type of modality, for the global Raman-imaging system market is segmented as: Bench-Top Raman-Imaging System Portable Raman-Imaging System

Based on end user, the global Raman-imaging system market is segmented as: Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Environment testing Food Industry Research Labs and CRO’s Forensic Labs

The Raman-Imaging System Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Raman-Imaging System Market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Raman-Imaging System Market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges for Raman-Imaging System Market Competition & Companies involved for Raman-Imaging System Market Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX) Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe) Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments of Raman-Imaging System Market Competitive landscape for Raman-Imaging System Market Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth for Raman-Imaging System Market A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

