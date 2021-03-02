Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices Market: Intense Competition but High Growth & Extreme Valuation

Laparoscopy is the minimal-invasive surgery which is carried out by specialized technique to do an incision in skin. In past this surgery were carried out for gynecologic surgery and gall bladder surgery. Various laparoscopic procedures involve the cutting and stitching of internal tissue. Robotic-assisted surgery is one of the latest of the innovations in the field of minimally invasive surgery. Laparoscopic surgeries uses a special instrument called as laparoscope which is long and slender instrument which is inserted in the incision. This instruments comes with a laparoscopic needle holder robotic device which makes it easy to perform the surgery on patients. For suturing the needle must be manipulated in an area with only two dimensional views.

For this purpose various laparoscopic needle holder robotic devices have been designed to accomplish these requirements, a self-orienting laparoscopic needle holder robotic device is most suitable instrument. It consist of a shaft suitable for performing laparoscopy. A jaw assembly is fixed at the end of the shaft of laparoscopic needle holder robotic device. The laparoscopic needle holder robotic device is used for moving the needle, close the trocar sites, for moving the robot away from the patient and changing the camera position. The laparoscopic needle holder robotic device of the current invention also includes a mechanism for pivotally opening and closing the jaws of the laparoscopic needle holder robotic device. At the end of the laparoscopic needle holder robotic device shaft, mechanism for optional opening and closing of the jaws is positioned.

Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

The laparoscopic needle holder robotic device market is driven by the growth in prevalence of morbid obesity that leads to the increased demand for gastric banding, bariatric surgery, gastric bypass, sleeve gastrostomy through laparoscopy. The public awareness about minimal invasive surgery and growing popularity for them is expected to drive the growth of laparoscopic needle holder robotic device market. New technological advancements in medical robotics are expected to boost the growth of laparoscopic needle holder robotic device market. Increased number of surgeries can also increase the revenue share of laparoscopic needle holder robotic device market. But lack of trained medical professionals for laparoscopic surgery and post-surgical risks associated with laparoscopy restrict the laparoscopic needle holder robotic devices market growth.

Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices Market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices Market is segmented as: Micro endoscopic needles Endo-dissectors Endo-graspers

Based on application, the global Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices Market is segmented as: Urology Gynecology Bariatrics General surgery Others

Based on end user, the global Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices Market is segmented as: Hospitals Ambulatory surgical centers Others

Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices Market: Overview

The global market for laparoscopic needle holder robotic devices is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Among the application, Bariatrics and gynecology segment is the lucrative segment as increase in cases of gastric bypass, gastric banding, and appendectomies is reported in recent years and is expected to have a large share in the laparoscopic needle holder robotic devices market. On the bases of end user segment hospitals is expected to hold a high laparoscopic needle holder robotic devices market potential for growth of laparoscopy devices, owing to increase in popularity for minimal invasive surgeries and expansion in governmental initiatives to improve healthcare facilities.

Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global laparoscopic needle holder robotic devices market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global laparoscopic needle holder robotic devices market due to increasing adoption of robotic laparoscopic needle holder devices by hospitals in the region. Europe is expected to register moderate share in the global Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices Market throughout the forecast period owing to high healthcare technologies and infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at steady rate for laparoscopic needle holder robotic device market due to less number of skilled professional and under developed medical facilities.

Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices Market: Key Players

The global laparoscopic needle holder robotic devices market is highly fragmented owing to presence of large number of domestic manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices market are Lamidey Noury Medical, Olympus Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Ethicon Inc., Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Company, Stryker Corporation, and Karl Storz.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices Market Segments Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices Market Dynamics Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices Market Size Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices Market Supply & Demand Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices market Competition & Companies involved Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX) Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe) Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

