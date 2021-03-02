Injectable Nanomedicines Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast

Nanomedicines belong to a niche field where nanotechnology is combined with pharmaceuticals and other biomedical sciences. Injectable nanomedicines, if manufactured properly, can emerge as medicines with higher efficacy and safer toxicology profiles. They can be functional in several clinical cases for drug delivery and drug formulation. Currently, nanomedicines account for a small revenue share in the entire nanotechnology-based nanomaterial market as nanomaterial is used in most of the working sectors. The rise of injectable nanomedicines is projected to lead to better outcomes and medicines for therapeutic areas such as cancer, CNS disease, cardiovascular disease and infection control. Nanotechnology is used in vivo imaging, in vitro diagnostics, active implants and biomaterials.

Injectable Nanomedicines Market: Drivers and Restraints

Some of the primary revenue drivers of the market are the increasing usage of injectable nanomedicines as delivery vectors and probes for biological diagnostics, imaging and therapeutics, given their extremely small size. The smaller the surface area, the larger is the space available for chemical interaction with biomolecules. Increased focus on selective drug delivery and targeted therapies is another important factor boosting the demand for injectable nanomedicines. These medicines are witnessing high demand in research pertaining to regenerative medicines and in-situ tissue regeneration.

On the other hand, lack of adequate sterile manufacturing facilities as well as the lack of knowledge in developing markets are among factors restraining the growth of the market. Another critical factor that is expected to hamper the growth of the market is the increasing availability and market penetration of cheaper generics in developed as well as developing markets. Some of the other factors that are likely to restrain the generation of revenue for the market are long drug-approval timelines from regulatory authorities, the requirement of large capital and reduction in the R&D budgets of drug makers.

Injectable Nanomedicines Market: Segmentation

The global injectable nanomedicines market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application type, end user and geography.

Based on drug type, the global injectable nanomedicines market is segmented as: Liposomes Micelles Nanocrystals Polymeric Nanoparticles Metallic Nanoparticles Mesoporous Silica Nanoparticles Others

Based on application, the injectable nanomedicines market is segmented as: Cancers Central Nervous System Diseases Cardiovascular diseases Infection Control Inflammatory Diseases Others

Based on end user, the global injectable nanomedicines market is segmented as: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centre Clinics Specialised Drug R&D Institutes Managed Care Organizations

Injectable Nanomedicines Market: Overview

The global market for injectable nanomedicines is niche, with approvals for only a few drugs but a large and attractive drug pipeline. Increased focus on targeted medicines for personalised therapies is fuelling the demand for injectable nanomedicines. Developed markets have the largest potential for revenue expansion as compared to emerging markets. Awareness about the developing products and processes, coupled with the active participation of patients in treatment-seeking processes are among factors projected to increase the demand for injectable nanomedicines. The rising availability and accessibility to cheaper generics is another factor that poses serious competition for the R&D and sales of these expensive drugs. The injectable nanomedicines market is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period with developed markets outweighing the market share by the revenues derived. Increase in the adoption of personalised treatments for infectious diseases, cancers and autoimmune diseases for the benefit of the patient population is aiding the penetration of injectable nanomedicines.

Injectable Nanomedicines Market: Region-Wise Outlook

Geographically, the injectable nanomedicines market is classified into eight regions: North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific Excluding China & Japan, Japan, China and the Middle East & Africa. The North America market is estimated to account for a significant market share by drug sales due to the availability of progressive healthcare facilities, increased focus on disease surveillance and the availability of skilled manpower for the R&D of drugs. The availability of large GMP-certified in-house sterile manufacturing facilities as well as those through contract manufacturers are among factors that increase the revenue attractiveness of the Western Europe market, which is estimated to emerge as the second-largest market for injectable nanomedicines. Markets in the Asia Pacific region are expected to grow rapidly owing to the high demand emanating from the incidence of infectious diseases in the region. The Japan and China markets are expected to expand rapidly in terms of revenue generation owing to greater focus on drug R&D and the availability of fast-track approval processes from relevant regulatory authorities for injectable nanomedicines throughout the forecast period.

Injectable Nanomedicines Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global injectable nanomedicines market are Merck & Co., Inc.; Osartis GmbH & Co. KG; Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Orthovita, Inc.; Novartis; Abbott; Pacira Pharmaceuticals; QLT Phototherapeutics; Celgene Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Amgen, Inc.,. Transparency in R&D and the availability of fast-track drug approval processes are some of the key strategies that are being followed by leading players in the injectable nanomedicines market to minimise the cost and time to market.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The injectable nanomedicines market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain Drug Pipeline Analysis Regulatory Overview

Regional analysis of the injectable nanomedicines market report includes North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Rest of Western Europe) Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe) Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and China (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, Rest of APEJC) Japan China Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Injectable Nanomedicines Market Report Highlights: Overview of Global Pharmaceutical Market Evolution of Nanomedicines Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

