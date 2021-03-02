Infant Formula Ingredients Market – Analysis with Ongoing Trends & Market Revenue

Chicago, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Infant Formula Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type (Carbohydrates, Oils & Fats, Proteins, Vitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics), Application (Growing-up Milk, Standard Infant Formula, Follow-on Formula, Specialty), Form, Source, Region-Global Forecast to 2025″, is estimated USD 16.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2025, driven by its increasing demand from the developing Asia Pacific region. Urbanization has enabled mothers in this region to join workforce post giving birth, creating demand for infant formula and thus driving the demand for infant formula ingredients. Additionally, some mothers unable to lactate; in such cases, infant formula is the most suited alternative available in the market. Several key food companies offer infant formula. Of these, Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland) stands among the most renowned. Apart from this, infant formula ingredients companies are involved in R&D, to come up with suitable ingredients as per the requirements of consumers.

The prebiotics segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the infant formula ingredients market during the forecast period.

Usage of prebiotic ingredients in infant nutrition aids infant to overcome infections by providing health benefits. These include resisting gastrointestinal problems, building immunity, supporting increased mineral absorption, and lowering the tendency to become obese. Prebiotic ingredients used in infant formula include fructooligosaccharides, galactooligosaccharides, lactulose, polydextrose, and inulin. Boost in sales for infant formulas in the years to come will directly increase demand for infant formula ingredients. Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit high growth opportunities for infant formula manufacturers in the future owing to the adaptation of a fast-paced urbanized lifestyle urging women to join workforce post-delivery.

The protein hydrolysate segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Babies who are intolerant to both cow’s milk and soy-based formulas are given protein hydrolysate infant formula ingredients. These ingredients are obtained either through plant-based or animal-based sources. Some of the protein hydrolyzed based infant formula products include Enfamil Gentlease and Similac Sensitive. Several infant formula ingredients manufacturers are involved in R & D, to come up with ingredients as per the consumers demand, increasing sales of infant formula ingredients in the coming years derived from protein hydrolysate and other sources in the coming years.

The liquid & semi-liquid segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Oils & fats are the most widely used liquid and semi-liquid ingredients for manufacturing infant formula. The liquid & semi-liquid segment is expected to exhibit high growth prospects in Asia Pacific. In Japan, liquid infant formulas are preferred owing to their convenience in emergencies such as natural disasters that frequently occur in the country.

The growing-up formula (12 months & above) segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The growing-up milk (12 months & above) contains calcium, vitamin D, and iron, and mostly serves as a part of a balanced diet for infants. Given during the transition phase from infant nutrition to family food, manufacturers offering infant formula for this particular age group are expected to witness high growth prospects, especially from Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific infant formula ingredients market is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be key revenue generators during the next few years. The region has seen a rapid transformation in terms of urbanization. This has enabled women to join workforce post-delivery, making infant formula the only nearest substitute to breast milk for infants. Apart from this, China remains a key market for infant formula ingredient manufacturers as the country has one of the highest numbers of births at the global level. The country relies on imported infant formulas from European countries.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the sodium hypophosphite market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as AAK AB (Sweden), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Carbery Food Ingredients Limited (Ireland), Royal Friesland Campina N.V. (Netherlands), Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Arla Foods amba (Denmark), Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Lactalis Ingredients (France), Glanbia plc (Ireland), and Vitablend Nederland B.V. (Netherlands).

