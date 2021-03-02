Tamper evident bottles Market 2018 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the FDA (Food & Drugs Administration), “tamper evident packaging is one having one or more indicators or barriers which, if breached or missing, can reasonably be expected to provide visible evidence to consumers that tampering has occurred.” Apart from the pharmaceuticals industry, there are several other industries, such as food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics and automotive industry, which are preffering tamper evident bottles and are expected to generate more demand in the global tamper evident bottles market. Growing awareness among the consumers regarding the safety of product packaging has led to growing demand in the global tamper evident bottles market. Tamper evident bottles are a cost-effective solution that add protection and value to the products. These bottles provide security throughout the product lifecycle, even after being purchases by a consumer. Tamper evident bottles are preferred by the chemical & fertilizer industry due to the convenience offered by leakage free container packaging. Therefore, the outlook for growth of the global tamper evident bottles is expected to remain largely positive during the forecast period.

Global Tamper evident bottles Market: Dynamics

The global pharmaceutical industry is expected to be the key contributor to the global tamper evident bottles market. Tamper evident bottles are best suited for pharmaceuticals industry and beverage industry, where they are used for milk bottles, syrup bottles, dropper bottles and among others. With the exponential growth in the pharmaceuticals industry, the market is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period. Tamper evident bottles come with hermetic seals, which provide greater protection against the leakage of materials as well as ensure the safety and integrity of the product. Due to all of the above factors, the tamper evident bottles market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period. Tamper evident bottles has variious applications in various end use industries such as chemical industry, beverage industry, personal care & cosmetics industry and others. The manufacturers in the tamper evident bottles market operate in a competitive industry, due to which they keep on improving their current offerings and developing new products.

Global Tamper evident bottles Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material, the global tamper evident bottles market has been segmented into:

Plastic PET HDPE

Others

On the basis of capacity, the global tamper evident bottles market has been segmented into:

0 -320 ml

320 ml – 750 ml

750 ml- 960 ml

Above 960 ml

On the basis of end-use industry, the global tamper evident bottles market has been segmented into:

Food & Beverage Industry

Chemical Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry

Beverage industry

Automotive Industry

Others

Global Tamper evident bottles Market: Regional Overview

The global demand for tamper evident bottles market is expected to witness positive growth over the forecast period due to the growth in end-use industries across the globe. North America and Western Europe regions are expected to witness positive growth in the global tamper evident bottles market over the forecast period due to well established pharmaceutical sector in the regions. APEJ region is expected to drive the growth of the global tamper evident bottles market over the forecast period due to the growing penetration of the pharmaceutical, healthcare, chemical industries in this region. Latin America and Eastern Europe regions are expected to witness average growth in the global tamper evident bottles market. MEA is expected to witness sluggish growth in the global tamper evident bottles market over the forecast period. Japan is anticipated to witness average growth of tamper evident bottles due to the easy availability of these bottles and the flourishing chemical and pharmaceutical industries in this region.

Global Tamper evident bottles Market: Key players

Some of the key vendors that currently operate in the tamper evident bottles market across the globe are:

Synergy Packaging Pty Ltd

Medi-Dose, Inc.

United States Plastic Corporation

Berlin Packaging Al

Airlite Plastics Corporation

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

