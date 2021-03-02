Thermal Transfer Overprinter Market 2018 International Industry Growth Rate And Key Opportunities

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Continuous innovations and advancements in coding equipment have led to the invention of various advanced devices, one such device is the thermal transfer overprinter. The thermal transfer overprinter uses the digital printing technology that overcomes various deficiencies of analog printing equipment, such as roller coders, hot stamp and hot foil printing technologies. Unlike other marking and coding equipment, thermal transfer overprinters have been designed to work explicitly on flexible substrates, including flexible packaging products. A thermal transfer overprinter is an excellent printing product suitable for many flexible packaging applications. Thermal transfer overprinters are an ideal coding solution for a broad range of packaging machinery, including vertical and horizontal forms, fill & seal machines, thermoformed & tray sealing machines and pouch filling machines, among others. Thermal transfer overprinters produce code on a package with high resolution. The development of thermal transfer overprinter has translated into higher productivity and flexibility for flexible packaging lines. The overall outlook for the global thermal transfer overprinter market is expected to stay positive during the forecast period.

Thermal Transfer Overprinter Market: Dynamics:

Thermal transfer overprinters are capable of adapting to change readily at the time of coding without the need for any mechanical changes. Additional content including new date, time, lines of code and other such data can be added easily. This particular factors is expected to fuel the global thermal transfer overprinter market during the forecast period. Unlike hot stamp printers, thermal transfer overprinters do not require warm-up time to bring the print head to a proper temperature. Instead, thermal transfer overprinters can print in less than a minute from the time switched on. Thermal transfer overprinters are capable of responding to almost every flexible packaging application. Thermal transfer overprinters can carry out printing at variable speeds in different formats with a variety of data. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global thermal transfer overprinter market during the forecast period. Thermal transfer overprinters, these days, offer various advantages, such as economic solution, low cost of printing variable messages with intermittent and continuous printing capabilities, etc. They cater to multiple industries including food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals & fertilizers and automotive, among others. The market for thermal transfer overprinter is expected to witness high growth during the next decade owing to its advantages over other printing technologies.

Regional Outlook:

Western Europe is expected to dominate the global thermal transfer overprinter market owing to the high number of packaging converters and manufacturers in the region, especially in countries, such as Germany, Italy and U.K. The region will be followed by APEJ due to the rising number of packaging manufacturers in the region. In countries, such as China & India, rapid industrialization is taking place, which will drive the need for printing technologies. This factor is expected to fuel the demand in the thermal transfer overprinter market during the forecast period. North America is supposed to witness moderate growth during the next decade. MEA is expected to witness average growth in the global thermal transfer overprinter market during the forecast period.

Global Thermal Transfer Overprinter Market: Segmentation:

Globally, the thermal transfer overprinter market has been segmented as follows:

On the basis of printing type, the global thermal transfer overprinter market is segmented as:

Barcodes

Data Codes

Batch Codes

Graphics

On the basis of ribbon capacity, the global thermal transfer overprinter market is segmented as:

Less than 800 m

800 m – 1200 m

1200 m & above

On the basis of end use, the global thermal transfer overprinter market is segmented as:

Food & Beverages

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Global Thermal Transfer Overprinter Market: Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global thermal transfer overprinter market are:

Epson India Pvt Ltd.

Videojet Technologies, Inc.

Sato Holdings Corporation

Star Micronics

Honeywell International Inc.

FUJITSU

Brother International Corporation

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

Diagraph Corporation

Kortho Coding & Marking

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, printing type, ribbon capacity and end use.

