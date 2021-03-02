Glass Ceramic Cooktop: Information by End User Application by Region (America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East)

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Glass ceramic cooktop is a common feature in kitchens across the globe. Some conceal those ugly, old-fashioned coil heating elements while others conceal state of the art electromagnets for induction heating. Actually made from a blend of ceramic and glass, these cooktops have a smooth surface that appeals to many homeowners and helps keeps a kitchen looking sleek and modern. Glass ceramic cooktop heat up more quickly than electric coil & able to cook food at low temperature. Glass ceramic cooktop surface can provide extra counter space when not in use is also a key factor for the people to accept one in their smaller kitchen. Glass ceramic cooktop surface is too smooth which is get scratched by pots or abrasive cleansers, or even broken by a heavy object falling on it, is the only concern with the glass ceramic cooktop.

Glass Ceramic Cooktop Market Dynamics

Rising demand for Glass ceramic cooktop in the small modern kitchen is the key driver for the growth of the global Glass ceramic cooktop market. Another factor raising the demand for Glass ceramic cooktop is growing focus on production efficiency along with the emphasis on energy-efficient cooking option in commercial kitchens. Demand for Glass ceramic cooktop is rising from both commercial as well as residential sectors is likely to boost the global market for Glass ceramic cooktop. Glass ceramic cooktop provides the ease of cleaning with which they can be cleaned & added counter space in the kitchen which is likely to boost the demand for Glass ceramic cooktop in the forecast period. Additionally, the demand for stoves with innovative & advanced features, in terms of capacity & operating efficiency rises which is likely to gain traction in the global Glass ceramic cooktop market.

The main factor that hindered the growth of Glass ceramic cooktop market is that it requires specific, flat-bottomed cookware for efficient use. According to a study conducted by Utah State University, cookware that did not have a flat surface required 30% more cooking time on a flat (Glass ceramic cooktop) stovetop.

Glass Ceramic Cooktop Market Segmentation

The global market for Glass ceramic cooktop is segmented on the basis of number of burners, number of heating element, application & sales channel. On the basis of the number of burners, Glass ceramic cooktop is segmented as up to 4, 4, 5 & more than 5. Out of which 4 & 5 burners Glass ceramic cooktop are very common. On the basis of number of the heating element, Glass ceramic cooktop market is segmented as less one element, two elements & 3 elements. Two 7 three element burners are operating on lowers the number of the heating element also. On the basis of application, Glass ceramic cooktop market is segmented as residential & commercial. Rising demand for smart homes leads the demand for Glass ceramic cooktop in the residential segment. In terms of sales channel, global Glass ceramic cooktop market is segmented as direct to customer channel, third-party online channel, valued reseller, hypermarket/supermarket & other sales channels.

Glass Ceramic Cooktop Market Regional Analysis

The global market for Glass ceramic cooktop is segmented into seven regions which are North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ & MEA. Out of which North America is dominating market for Glass ceramic cooktop followed by Europe. North America holds a significant market share in the global Glass ceramic cooktop market, as the number of smart homes in North America is too high. Rising demand for smart homes & increase in per capita expenditure in Europe shows positive growth in the forecast period. APEJ & Latin America shows high growth as compared to other regions due to rise in per capita expenditure & emphasized on energy efficient home appliances, which leads the demand for Glass ceramic cooktop & holds a significant market share in the forecast period. Glass ceramic cooktop market in Middle East & Africa showing positive outlook & grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period.

Glass Ceramic Cooktop Market Prominent Players

Several major players run global market for glass ceramic cooktop. Some of the prominent players in the global Glass ceramic cooktop market are Schott North America Inc, Eurokera, ELAG Product GmbH, Harvey Norman, Electrolux, Kenmore, LG, ASKO & Other Prominent Players

The manufacturers functioning in the Glass ceramic cooktop market are focusing on advancement in products with the research and development activities to improve the brand image. The manufacturers are also focusing on differentiating the products based on price, quality and regulatory compliance along with the lightweight, safe and for the multipurpose usage, which in turn grow the global market for glass ceramic cooktop in the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, rail track, and material type.

