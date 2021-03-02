North America Region To Remain One Of The Leading Markets For Nipple Shield Market

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Nipple shield has found its amplified momentum in the global market over the last decade owing to increasing number of working women. Nipple Shield plays an important role of safeguarding the nipple during breastfeeding. It is available in the market through several sales channel chains from hospital pharmacies to specialty stores. The low cost of nipple shield, as well as their numerous benefits to health, is boosting nipple shield’s demand in the global market. Nipple shield market across the globe consists of hundreds of manufacturers, of which, a majority of manufacturer operate locally, and a handful of nipple shield manufacturers have a global reach.

Over 125 million new babies are born across the world each year, and in the U.S., close to 4 million babies are born each year. This huge number of new born babies equates to a significant customer group for breastfeeding accessories, including nipple shield. Companies engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of nipple shield are successfully capitalizing on the opportunity.

Global Nipple Shield Market Scenario

The global market for nipple shield is anticipated to be over US$ 70 Mn and is expected to grow at a single-digit CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2028. Many manufacturers of nipple shield are focusing on introducing innovative, efficient and cost effective nipple shield to increase their customer base globally, and to gain a large profitability margin throughout the value chain. The global nipple shield market is anticipated to witness the rising demand in developed, as well as emerging, economies owing to increasing birth rate, and improving healthcare infrastructure in low economies. By regions, North America is expected to lead the global nipple shield market by the end of 2028 followed by Europe and APEJ due to the better healthcare infrastructure, government initiative for the better future of the babies and increasing awareness for the better health of babies in some of European and Asian countries.

Global Nipple Shield Market Dynamics

Over the years, market for nipple shield has witnessed robust growth across the globe, which is driven by several key factors in the consumer goods industry. The driving factors includes various campaigns started by local and international associations to raise end-user awareness, increasing number of new born babies, and favourable healthcare policies for working women in public and private sectors. However, manufacturers of nipple shield is facing many restraining factors, which are likely to hinder the growth of the global nipple shield market, such as stringent government policies and less penetration of manufacturers, as well as low awareness, of these products in low economies. Moreover, these restraining factors have created an enlarged opportunity for key manufacturers to expand their business and manufacturing footprint across the globe.

Global Nipple Shield Market Segmentation

The nipple shield market can be segmented on shield type, material type, size and sales channel. On the basis of shield type, the global market can be categorized into regular nipple shield and contact nipple shield. On the basis of material type, the nipple shield market can be segmented into silicone, and rubber. On the basis of size, the nipple shield market can be classified into less than 25 mm, 25 mm to 30 mm, and more than 30 mm. On the basis of sales channel, the global market for nipple shield can be classified into third-party online channel, retail pharmacies, modern trade, hospital pharmacies and specialty stores. Geographically, the global nipple shield market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Nipple Shield Market Key Players

Manufactures engages in the designing and manufacturing of nipple shield are mainly focusing on emerging economies to gain a large market share to attain a high customer base on the basis of quality and cost of the products. Some of the key market participants in the global nipple shield market are Philips, Medala LLC; NUK USA LLC, Ameda, and Pigeon among other key manufacturers of nipple shield across the globe.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, rail track, and material type.

