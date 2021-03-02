Cereal Packaging Market Is Projected To Witness Healthy Growth; North America Region Remains One Of The Leading Markets

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

In recent years, food packaging has been a key application for packaging manufacturers. One such type of food packaging is cereal packaging, which is considered to be an important food product. Cereal packaging is mainly the packaging of cereal flours, semolina, corn flakes, etc. Most of the cereal packaging products are in the powdered form, which needs better packaging that can protect the raw food item from environmental conditions such as dust, humidity, sunlight, etc. In addition, cereal packaging should also resist mechanical hazards during the logistics and transportation of the food item. Cereal packaging are made from paper & paperboard, plastic, glass, and metal. Due to the light weight of cereal packaging solutions, the product can be easily carried by the consumer. Cereal packaging solutions such as pouches, folding cartons, corrugated boxes, bags & sacks, etc., are few of the important segments. All the above factors are expected to result in the growth of the cereal packaging market during the forecast period 2018–2028.

Global Cereal Packaging Market – Dynamics

The cereal packaging market is expected to grow considerably due to the increasing adoption of aesthetic packaging products that attract consumers. Increasing shelf life with better protection in contradiction of environmental issues such as humidity, dust, etc., is a factor that is expected to uplift the cereal packaging market during the forecast period. In addition, cereal packaging also protects the food item from insect infestation, which is a major problem for cereals. Furthermore, cereal packaging gives protection against external odours, and keeps the cereal fresh. On the other hand, the cereal packaging market is hindered due to stringent norms related to the disposal of plastic cereal packaging due to environmental issues.

Global Cereal Packaging Market – Segmentation

The global cereal packaging market is segmented by material type, packaging type, distribution channel, and cereal product. The pricing for cereal packaging has being done based on packaging type segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in units.

On the basis of material type, the global cereal packaging market is segmented into –

Paper & Paperboard Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK) Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS) Coated Recycled Paper (CRP)

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Polyamide (PA) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Others

Glass

Metal

Others

On the basis of packaging type, the global cereal packaging market is segmented into –

Flexible Packaging Pouches Bags & Sacks Stick Packs & Sachets Wraps Liners Others

Rigid Packaging Folding Cartons Trays Corrugated Boxes Bags in Boxes Containers Others



On the basis of distribution channel, the global cereal packaging market is segmented into –

Retailers Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Discount Stores & Warehouses

e-Retail

On the basis of cereal product, the global cereal packaging market is segmented into –

Cereal Flours (Wheat, Millet, Rye, Barley, Oats, etc.)

Semolina

Rice

Breakfast Cereals

Dough

Baby Food

Granola Bars

Others

Global Cereal Packaging Market – Regional Overview

The North American market is expected to lead the global cereal packaging market during the forecast period 2018–2028. Europe is next, which is expected to witness above average growth in the cereal packaging market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific cereal packaging market is expected to witness the highest growth, due to the large consumption of cereals in emerging economies such as China and India. The cereal packaging market in the Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness lethargic growth during the forecast period.

Global Cereal Packaging Market – Key Players

A few of the key players in the cereal packaging market are Amcor Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Mondi Group, WestRock Company, DS Smith Packaging Limited, Oji Holdings Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Company, etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, and qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.