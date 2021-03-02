Crimp-on Spouts Market Demand sales Growth Shift Focus On USA Region

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Crimp-on spouts are a type of closure most commonly used for small and medium-sized plastic and metal containers. Crimp-on spouts are used to ensure tamper-evident sealing and security, without compromising on security. Crimp-on spouts are attached to the containers using manual or pneumatic tools. Crimp-on spouts are designed keeping end-user convenience in mind. Crimp-on spouts combine a plastic cap integrated with bail handles. A special ring-pull membrane in the crimp-on spout has to be removed while emptying, after which, the plastic cap can be reapplied. Therefore, crimp-on spouts have a high degree of safety and protection, which is expected to increase preference for them in the market during the forecast period. The outlook for growth of the global crimp-on spouts market is anticipated to be largely positive during 2018-2028.

Global Crimp-on Spouts Market: Dynamics

The global crimp-on spouts market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the growth in demand for efficient industrial packaging solutions. One of the key factors which are expected to lead to an increased preference for crimp-on spout caps is their design. Since they have a low profile, the containers can be stacked during transit. Often, an alternative seal would result in low stackability. Furthermore, some of the key design level innovations that manufacturers of crimp-on spouts have been coming up with include extra-large cap surface to incorporate up to two-color private design print, optional self-venting, and anti-glug spout for water thin lids, among others. Manufacturers of crimp-on spouts also focus on the durability of their products. In addition, manufacturers of crimp-on spouts also make persistent efforts to manufacture their crimping tools to go along with the closures. As demand for tamper-evident closures grows, the global crimp-on spouts market is expected to face a sizeable demand from various industries such as chemical & food.

Global Crimp-on Spouts Market: Segmentation

The global crimp-on spouts market is segmented as follows –

On the basis of material, the global crimp-on spouts market is segmented into –

Plastic

Metal

On the basis of width, the global crimp-on spouts market is segmented into –

< 42 mm

42 – 50 mm

50 – 60 mm

60 – 70 mm

> 70 mm

On the basis of end use, the global crimp-on spouts market is segmented into –

Edible Oil

Ghee

Crude Oil

Food Products

Solvents and Alkalis

Lubricants and Chemical

Petroleum

Others (Adhesives, Gasolene, etc.)

The North American region is expected to spearhead the growth of the global crimp-on spouts market during the next ten years. This is attributed to the well-established network of industries in the region. The U.S. is anticipated to remain ahead by the value of products such as adhesive, diesel, solvents, chemicals, lubricants, and others. The Asia Pacific crimp-on spouts market is likely to witness increased growth in line with the rising demand for tamper-evident closures. The crimp-on spouts market is anticipated to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period. The key reason being high market saturation. The Latin American crimp-on spouts market is expected to register sluggish growth over the next five years, due to the slow economic recovery of countries like Brazil and Argentina. However, post-2020, the outlook for growth of the Latin American crimp-on spouts market is expected to be positive.

Global Crimp-on Spouts Market: Key players

Some of the key participants operating in the global crimp-on spouts market are –

BWAY Corporation

Rieke Packaging Systems

The Cary Company

