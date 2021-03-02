Applicator Caps Market Demand sales Growth Shift Focus On North America Region

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Applicator caps are made from plastic or metal to dispense a small portion or sample from bottles or vials. In daily use, applicator caps are found in personal care & cosmetic products such as nail care products, ink and laundry detergents. These caps are designed such that they can perform two functions: one, as a closure for the bottle and second, to dispense a portion of the contents. Applicator caps are suitable for the packaging of chemical and petroleum products, homecare and cleaning products, food products, personal care and cosmetic products and pharmaceuticals. In the pharmaceuticals industry, rod applicator caps are preferred for withdrawing liquids from bottles. Applicator caps are considered as specialty caps and designed as per the function of products such as how and where the contents will be used and applied. Manufacturers of luxury cosmetics prefer applicator caps to avoid contamination and wastage of products.

Global Applicator Caps Market: Dynamics

The applicator caps market is expected to exhibit impressive growth in pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care industries, owing to the secured closing and dispensing function offered by these caps. In the global caps & closures market, the demand for child-resistant and tamper-evident caps is high wherein applicator caps are also playing a vital role due to their application in the packaging of hazardous chemicals, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Manufacturers of applicator caps are engaged in enhancing product design to provide high-end solutions to end-users.

In July 2018, Qosmedix launched a new matte black vial with five interchangeable applicator tips in its mini packaging line ideal for cosmetics products. In October 2017, Cosmogen introduced Cosmo Plus for airless applicator systems. The development of automatic applicator caps can be an opportunity for key players in the applicator caps market. Recently, West Corporation developed the SelfDose injector for patient convenience, which is automated and designed for correct prescribed dose with video and audio indicators.

Global Applicator Caps Market: Segmentation

The global applicator caps market has been segmented on the basis of material, neck diameter, applicator, and end-user industry.

On the basis of material, the global applicator caps market has been segmented into:

Polyethylene (PE) Low-Density Polyethylene High-Density Polyethylene

Polypropylene (PP)

Metal

Others

On the basis of the neck diameter of caps, the global applicator caps market has been segmented into:

Up to 24 mm

24-34 mm

34-44mm

Above 44 mm

On the basis of the applicator, the global applicator caps market has been segmented into:

Plastic Rod

Brush

Swab

Roller

Dauber

On the basis of the end-user industry, the global applicator caps market has been segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Home care & Cleaners

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Petroleum

Others

Global Applicator Caps Market: Geographical Outlook

The growth of the regional applicator caps market relatively depends upon the growth of end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics and chemical. North America is estimated to be the largest producer for pharmaceuticals and the region has stringent regulations implemented by Food & Drugs Authorities for the manufacturing of tamper-evident and child-resistant applicator caps.

End users of applicator caps based in the U.S. from pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries are emphasizing on product development and research. Western Europe is projected to witness growth in the demand for applicator caps, owing to the growth in the manufacturing of cosmetic products in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as the largest consumer of applicator caps for chemicals and cosmetic products due to related industry growth in China, India and ASEAN countries. Latin America is also projected to register impressive growth in the applicator caps market during the forecast period.

Global Applicator Caps Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players operating in the global applicator caps market are:

Acme Vial & Glass Company

RPC Group

National Novelty Brush Company

NAGL Manufacturing Company

Andon Brush Company, Inc.

SIBO Group

Georg Menshen GmbH & Co. KG

Meplast Plastik Teknolojileri

Sluyter Company Ltd.

Dabomatic Corporation

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

