Automatic Auger Fillers Market To Grow Rapidly In North America Region

Technological advancements have reduced filling time and increased the accuracy and precision of filling machines. Manufacturers are extensively using filling machines to fill the desired amount of product into the packaging with variable speeds depending upon the type of product. An automatic auger filler is a filling machine used for filling free-flowing power and solids in containers or pouches. All the powder contact parts of automatic auger fillers can be removed easily for cleaning without the use of any tools, which is advantageous for manufacturers to maintain hygiene. Automatic auger fillers can have multiple heads depending upon the production output required.

Automatic auger fillers are used in applications where accurate measurement of the product is required, such as the chemical industry. The load cell and scales components of automatic auger fillers ensure the required weight before and after filling procedures. Many manufacturers are replacing traditional filling equipment with more automated equipment such as automatic auger fillers, which allow the consumer to save costly downtime, eliminate product waste by increasing precision, reduce labor cost and increase production capacity. Food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, and cosmetic industries are among the primary end users of automatic auger fillers.

Global Automatic Auger Filler Market: Dynamics

Pharmaceutical manufacturers improve their profitability by penetrating economies of scale, due to the use of automated auger fillers, which contributes to the growing preference for automated auger fillers in the pharmaceuticals industry. The growing demand for medicines is expected to fuel the growth of the automatic auger filler market. The demand for automatic auger fillers is increasing due to increasing penetration of modern retail outlets, which increases the consumption of packed goods and liquids. In addition, increased consumer demand for small and convenient packaged products is further generating demand for automatic auger filler machines. Automatic auger fillers provide better accuracy during filling operations; therefore, automatic auger fillers are extensively used for power filling. The easy maintenance of automatic auger fillers is one of the driving factors for the automatic auger filler market. The high cost of automatic auger fillers hampers the growth of the automated auger filler market as end-user manufacturers hesitate to replace semi-automatic and manual auger fillers due to the high cost. Overall, the global automatic auger filler outlook is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Global Automatic Auger Filler Market: Segmentation

Globally, the automatic auger filler market has been segmented on the basis of form, type and end-use industry.

On the basis of form, the global automatic auger filler market has been segmented as:

Powder

Liquid

Solid

Semi solid

On the basis of type, the global automatic auger filler market has been segmented as:

Single head

Dual Head

Multi head

Rotary Continuous Motion

Multi-spindle

On the basis off end-use industry, the global automatic auger filler market has been segmented as:

Food

Beverage

Personal Care

Fertilizer

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Others

The number of manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific automatic auger filler market is rapidly increasing, owing to the increasing population and increasing demand for packaged food, which in turn is expected to boost the automatic auger filler market. The market growth in this region is expected to be driven by emerging economies such as India and China. North America, with countries such as the U.S. and Canada, is anticipated to account for the largest market share, due to the presence of established manufacturers of automatic auger fillers in this region. Latin America and MEA to present maximum growth opportunities after Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Global Automatic Auger Filler Market: Market Participants

Some of the key manufacturers in the automatic auger filler market are:

All-Fill International Ltd.

PER-FIL Industries

Image Fillers Inc.,

Southwest Equipment Group LLC,

Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc.

Nalbach Engineering Company, Inc.

Techno pack Corporation

Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

AMS Filling Systems Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

