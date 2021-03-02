Dump Tubs Market 2018 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Dump tubs are shallow containers with or without lids, manufactured from either plastics such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene, etc., or metal. Dump tubs and lids offer a combination of versatility and durability. Hence, dump tubs are widely used for the transportation, storing, and freezing of products. Dump tubs are FDA and USDA compliant, and commonly used for seafood, meat, poultry, bakery & confectionery, grains, commercial fishing, dairy, and other storage and transportation applications. Dump tubs are reusable containers having a smooth wall, which make them easy to clean and maintain cleanliness. Also, dump tubs have a sloped front for easy dumping and rolled lip for extra durability, which makes them suitable for a variety of applications. Thus, the overall market for dump tubs is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Dump Tubs Market: Dynamics

Continuous expansion of end-user industries such as food, agriculture, building and construction, chemical and fertilizers, etc., is expected to demand effective containers for the storage and transportation of various products. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the global dump tubs market during the forecast period. Dump tubs offer a combination of versatility and durability, and are widely used for transportation, freezing, and storage purposes. The availability of food grade dump tubs that encompass national as well as international legislations are likely to witness substantial demand, and fuel the growth of the dump tubs market during the forecast period. Dump tubs are customizable and come in various sizes as per customer requirements, and their reusable nature is expected to fuel the growth of the global dump tubs market during the forecast period. The addition of features such as stainless steel axles and built-in undercarriages for ease of mobility are foreseen to propel the growth of the global dump tubs market during the forecast period. Also, the different colors and stenciling options on dump tubs provide an aesthetic look. Thus, the global outlook for the dump tubs market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Dump Tubs Market: Segmentation

On the basis material of construction, the dump tubs market is segmented into:

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) High-density Polyethylene Low-Density Polyethylene Polypropylene (PP) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Others

Metal Stainless Steel Others



On the basis of capacity, the dump tubs market is segmented into:

Less than 200 lbs.

200 – 400 lbs.

401 – 800 lbs.

More than 800 lbs.

On the basis end use, the dump tubs market is segmented into:

Food Meat, Seafood & Poultry Confectionery Bakery Products Others

Agriculture

Building & Construction

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Others

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to dominate the global dump tubs market during the forecast period. The growth of the dump tubs market in the APEJ region is attributed to the rapid expansion of end-user industries. Countries in this region such as China and India are expected to drive the growth of the dump tubs market during the forecast period. The Western European region is expected to follow the APEJ region in terms dump tubs market value and volume, and is projected to register a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Countries in Western Europe such as Germany, France, and Italy are expected to drive the growth of the Western European dump tubs market during the forecast period. The North American region is a significant shareholder of the dump tubs market, and is projected to expand at healthy growth rate during the forecast period. Regions such as Latin America and Eastern Europe are projected to register positive growth rates during the forecast period. Japan is expected to attain a positive growth in the dump tubs market during the forecast period.

Dump Tubs Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating the global dump tubs market are:

DACO Corporation

Remco Products, Corp.

Bonar Plastics

UltraSource LLC

Alpha Plastics Corp.

Miska Trailer Factory

Tri-Core plastics containers Ltd.

E-Pak Manufacturing

McCullough Industries, Inc.,

Steel Container Systems Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

