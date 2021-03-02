Heat Sealed Lamination Pouch Market 2018 International Industry Growth Rate And Key Opportunities

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Lamination pouches have grown as an essential part of the flexible packaging industry as they are made of several layered composite materials and thus, offer added strength as well as improve the appearance of the end-product. Lamination pouches are generally sealed at both ends with heat & pressure and hence, are known as heat sealed lamination pouches. Industries such as food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care and pharmaceutical primarily contribute to the growth of the heat sealed lamination pouches market.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2731

Global Heat Sealed Lamination Pouch Market: Dynamics

Rise in the application of laminated films in the packaging of food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products has been fueling the demand for heat sealed lamination pouches, especially in emerging regions. The growing inclination among brand-owners towards tight sealed convenient packaging solutions in emerging economies such as China, India and Thailand is expected to fuel the global heat sealed lamination pouch market in the Asia-Pacific region.

On the other hand, one of the key problems that most manufacturers strive to avoid is the high manufacturing cost of heat sealed lamination pouches. The higher the thickness of the laminated film on the pouch, the greater is the cost.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2731

Global Heat Sealed Lamination Pouch Market: Company Developments and Industry-Level Trends

Key market participants across the globe operating in the flexible packaging market are focusing on acquisitions and collaborations with the local/regional unorganized players that provide heat sealed lamination pouches.

In April 2016, Ampac Holdings LLC introduced an innovative stand-up pouch. The company received the Alufoil Trophy from the European Aluminum Foil Association, for EZY Pro 10, a protein drink concentrate in a shaped stand-up pouch

Global Heat Sealed Lamination Pouch Market: Segmentation

The global heat sealed lamination pouch market can be segmented on the basis of sealed type, size/capacity, filling process and end use.

The global heat sealed lamination pouch market can be segmented on the basis of sealed type as:

Hot Bar Sealing

Impulse Sealing

Ultrasonic Sealing

The global heat sealed lamination pouch market can be segmented on the basis of filling process as:

Standard Filling and Packaging Process

Aseptic Filling and Packaging Process

Retort Filling and Packaging Process

Hot-filled Packaging Process

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2731

The global heat sealed lamination pouch market can be segmented on the basis of size/capacity as:

Heat sealed lamination pouches with a capacity less than 200 ml

200 ml to 500 ml

500 ml to 1000 ml

Heat sealed lamination pouches with a capacity of 1000 ml & above

The global heat sealed lamination pouch market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry as:

Food Dairy Products Dips & Dressings Soups & Sauces

Beverages Alcoholic Non-Alcoholic

Home & Personal Care Liquid soaps Lotions Laundry detergents

Automotive Oil & Lubricants Coolants

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Chemicals & Solvents

Paints & Dyes

Agriculture & Allied Industry (Fertilizers / Pesticides)

Other Industrial End Use

Global Heat Sealed Lamination Pouch Market: Regional Outlook

The global heat sealed lamination pouch market has been segmented into seven regions, namely, Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan.

Attributing to the higher production of metalized laminated films in North America and Europe, these region are expected to witness steady growth in the heat sealed lamination pouch market during the forecast period. Countries such as UAE, South Africa and Egypt in the Middle-East and Africa region are expected to witness impressive demand for heat sealed lamination pouches, owing to the rising shift in customer preference towards glossy metalized packaging solutions.

Global Heat Sealed Lamination Pouch Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players currently operating in the global heat sealed lamination pouch market are:

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Berry Plastics Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Wipak Group

Mondi Group

Wenzhou Chuangjia Packing Material Co., Ltd.

Dongguan OK Packaging Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Rishanhong Plastic Packaging Products Co., Ltd.

Maruthi Plastics & Packaging Chennai Pvt. Ltd.

KDX America LLC

TCL Packaging Ltd

Northeast Packaging Material Inc.

Multi Specialty Extrusions Pvt. Ltd.

The report on the heat sealed lamination pouch market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The heat sealed lamination pouch market report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The heat sealed lamination pouch market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates