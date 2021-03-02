C1S Packaging Paper Market 2018 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

C1S packaging paper is a product on which one or two coating layers are applied only on one side of the base paper. This is done to achieve gloss, brightness, whiteness, opacity and printability of the base paper. C1S (Coated on One Side) refers to paper that is coated on one side of the sheet and uncoated on the other. The coated side has a smooth texture and the other side is pulpy or rough looking.

C1S packaging paper is also known as label paper. It is a graphical paper that ranges from 50gsm to 700 gsm. It is used as a specialty thin paper for label printing as well as in stationary. C1S packaging paper with high gsm is preferred for packaging purposes. It is an ideal choice when it comes to specialty packaging applications that demand a reliable performance. Furthermore, C1S packaging paper has a good ink holdout. The double-coated one side of the C1S packaging paper offers a smooth and uniform print surface that results in higher print gloss for sharper image reproduction. C1S packaging paper is used to cover packaging boxes, cartons, folding cartons and many other packaging formats. It is also bleached, and its sturdy construction ensures cleaner die cutting and sheeting. C1S packaging paper is ideal for embossing when intricate detail is desired. The demand for specialty packaging grades and labelling papers is expected to fuel the growth of the C1S packaging paper market during the forecast period. C1S packaging paper features excellent runnability, stiffness as well as superior print performance.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2733

Global C1S Packaging Paper Market: Dynamics

C1S packaging paper offers exceptional smoothness and a perfect surface for printing superior graphics. The paper fibre provides an optimal stiffness-to-weight ratio, which delivers maximum product protection with minimum weight. C1S packaging paper is suitable to handle even the toughest packaging needs. Exceptional print contrast, smooth finish, light weight and high brightness are some of the key factors driving the C1S packaging paper market. The smooth surface of C1S packaging paper is ideal for vacuum metalizing and laminating applications. The specialty paper industry is witnessing growth due to the increasing consumer demand for high-quality products in sectors such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care, which is resulting in the growth of the C1S packaging paper market. The C1S packaging paper market is also highly driven by packaging & labelling applications.

The growth of the consumer goods sector has been a prime driver of the specialty packaging paper market. Packaging and labelling accounts for almost 40% of the global specialty paper market. Labelling applications of C1S packaging paper is likely to remain the leading revenue generator during the forecast period. Coated papers tend to last longer and are susceptible to picking up dirt or water. Therefore, C1S packaging paper are mostly used as a cover stock.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2733

Global C1S Packaging Paper Market: Segmentation

The global C1S packaging paper market is segmented on the basis of coatings into:

One

Two

Global C1S packaging paper market is segmented on the basis of thickness (calipers) into:

5-10 pt

10-20 pt

20 pt & above

Global C1S packaging paper market is segmented on the basis of application into:

Labelling

Packaging

Printing

Décor

Cover

Others

Global C1S packaging paper market is segmented on the basis of end use into:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Gift industry

Consumer Goods

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2733

The global C1S Packaging Paper Market is segmented into seven regions, namely Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Germany is likely to hold a leading share in the global C1S packaging paper market during the forecast period. The steady presence of paper processing and the advanced printing and labelling industry in this country is among the key drivers of the C1S packaging paper market in the country. Furthermore, the high demand for C1S packaging paper from the printing and labelling industry in the U.S. is estimated to drive the North America C1S packaging paper market. Moreover, a rapid increase in consumerism in developing countries, such as China and India, is projected to drive the demand for C1S packaging paper in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region during the forecast period.

Global C1S Packaging Paper Market: Key Players

Westrock

Nath Pulp & Paper Mills

PG Paper Company

Eagle Paper International

GDB International

MKD International Inc.

Feldmuehle

Appleton Coated

Verso Corporation

Sappi North America

Nippon Paper Group

Clearwater Paper

Twin Rivers Paper Company

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates