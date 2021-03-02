Compostable Food Service Market 2018 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Nowadays, compostable food service tray is widely used by restaurants as they have an added advantage over biodegradable food service trays. Compostable food service tray is not only environment friendly, but also an energy source because of their compostable nature. The composting of food service trays is an accelerated and managed form of biodegradation.

Compostable food service tray is microwave and freezer safe and are suitable for hot as well as cold fill. Compostable food service tray is viable alternatives to other plastic and fibre non-compostable food as they provide consumers the convenience of the disposal of dishes without wastage. Compostable food service tray is available in numerous shapes and sizes, which include round and rectangle with one and more than one compartments. Renewable organic materials such as bagasse, bamboo, wheat straw fibre, palm leaves, paperboard, etc., are used for the production of compostable food service tray. With the increasing usage of packaged food and awareness about environmental concerns across the world, the demand for compostable food packaging is expected to rise substantially, thereby fuelling the growth of the compostable food service tray market. Compostable food service tray differs slightly from biodegradable food service trays in terms of the end products that are generated from their decomposition. Compostable food service tray is expected to make a footprint in the restaurant market, as some of the restaurants are adopting the growing trend for an eco-friendly and sustainable business. Compostable food service tray is the best choice for restaurants when it comes to mixed food takeaway services. Food & beverages account for almost 50% of the global packaging market, and the compostable food service tray market holds a very small share in the food packaging market, which is in its growing stage and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Compostable Food Service Tray Market: Dynamics

Compostable food service tray is an ideal choices for single-use food service packaging at quick-serve restaurants and grocery stores that sell fresh produce and poultry. Manufacturers are switching from petroleum-based plastic foam to biodegradable and compostable food service tray , which has resulted in a reduction in the generation of green-house gas. Moreover, compostable food service tray reduces waste. Owing to this, Seattle, a city in the U.S., has banned the usage of Styrofoam products at restaurants and grocery stores. The brown tan colour of compostable food service tray helps consumers identify compostable packaging, and this is expected to prevent contamination in the waste stream. Moreover, the scarcity of petroleum-based plastic and its harmful effects on the environment are two key factors driving the compostable food service tray market.

Developments

A new type of compostable food service tray was introduced at the Metropolitan Market outlets in Seattle. This compostable food service tray was made entirely of corn instead of petroleum, and is the first of its kind. This invention shows that manufacturers are focused on developing and using new materials for the manufacture of compostable cans.

Compostable food service tray is also being used as cup holder trays. They are made of moulded fibre for obtaining rigidity and strength.

Did you know?

The labels of compostable food packaging, such as food trays, clamshell containers and cups, need to also be compostable. The usage of non-composting labels leads to contamination during the composting process.

Global Compostable Food Service Tray Market: Segmentation

The global compostable food service tray market is segmented on the basis of compartments into:

Single compartment

2-4 compartments

More than 4 compartments

The global compostable food service tray market is segmented on the basis of material into:

Bagasse

Bamboo

Wheat Straw Fibre

Palm Leaves

Paperboard

The global compostable food service tray market is segmented on the basis of shape into:

Rectangular

Circular

The global compostable food service tray market is segmented on the basis of end use into:

Restaurants Limited Service Full service

Bars

Groceries

Confectionery

Fresh Produce industry

Global Compostable Food Service Tray Market: Regional Outlook

North America has been reported to be the largest market for compostable food service tray due to a ban on the usage of polystyrene food trays in some parts of the U.S. In 2015, the Urban School of Alliance, a coalition of the largest school districts in the U.S., announced that it will start using round compostable food service tray at its cafeterias. The Europe compostable food service tray market is the second largest in terms of market share after North America. The German national organisation for standardisation or DIN operates a certification program for compostable products and licenses the European mark developed by European Bioplastics. Certain regulations on the usage of plastic food packaging in Europe is driving the market for compostable food service tray in the region.

Global Compostable Food Service Tray Market: Key Manufacturers

Green Paper Products

Good Start Packaging

World Centric

ABENA

Elevate Packaging

Green Safe

CFK

Carlisle

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the compostable food service tray market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to compostable food service tray market segments such as geography, packaging format, laminating materials and end-use.

