Cigarette Paper Market 2018 New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2028

Cigarette paper is also known as rolling paper. It is used for the commercial production of filter cigarettes and individually made roll-your-own cigarettes. Cigarette paper is prepared from lightweight non-wood plant fibres, which include hemp, flax, sisal, esparto and rice straw. It is available in several forms, which include transparent, coloured and flavoured.

The features of cigarette paper include air permeability, grammage, fibre type, visual appearance, and the like, and it is suitable for filtered as well as non-filtered cigarettes. Visually enhanced cigarette paper offers unique optical features that allow brand differentiation. It allows easy logo application by printing or embossing.

The tobacco rod is partially visible from transparent cigarette paper patterns. Cigarette paper with optimized side-stream features reduces side-stream odour and the amount of smoke. The flavour embedded into the cigarette paper is released only when it is lit. Low Ignition Propensity (LIP) cigarette paper is the current trend in the cigarette market. It is equipped with burn “speed bumps” that support optimised free-burn with outstanding band accuracy and minimum impact on the smoking experience. This means that it is customised in a manner in which it minimises the smoke released from an un-puffed cigarette. The usage of LIP paper for the manufacture of cigarettes can be attributed to the stringent regulations implemented in several regions across the world. Globally, the demand for roll-your-own and make-your-own cigarettes is expected to grow, which is fuelling the growth of the market.

Global Cigarette Paper Market: Dynamics

LIP cigarette paper is expected to witness high demand in several regions, which include North America and Europe, and this is expected to boost the global cigarette paper market. Cigarette paper is available in bleached and un-bleached variants.

The ability of cigarette paper to meet several individual needs and end uses can be attributed to its qualities, which include high tensile & tearing strength, high opacity, low air permeability, excellent burning speed control, good edge with quality cut without burns and good runnability on high-tech cigarette manufacturing machines. The tobacco industry has developed in the past few years. China is the largest producer of tobacco followed by other suppliers such as the U.S, India, Brazil, Turkey, Zimbabwe, etc. Over 80% of the world’s tobacco is used for cigarettes. The growth of the tobacco industry is expected boost the cigarette paper market during the forecast period. The popularity of roll-your-own cigarettes has increased and is a crucial factor driving the cigarette paper market in developed countries such as the U.S, Germany, China, etc.

Despite the positive outlook of the cigarette paper market, certain factors have been observed that are likely to hamper the growth of the cigarette paper market. For instance, it has been observed that cigarettes are the leading cause of deaths due to fire in the U.S., accounting for an estimated 30% of all fire-related deaths. The U.S. accounts for the highest number of fire-related deaths in the industrialized world. Moreover, cigarette fires are a worldwide problem and 10% of global fire-related deaths result from smoking. This a major factor hampering the global cigarette paper market. Apart from this, the availability of alternative smoking options, such as vapes, tobacco leaves and electric cigarettes, are also expected to hinder the growth of the cigarette paper market during the forecast period.

Global Cigarette Paper Market: Segmentation

The global cigarette paper market is segmented on the basis of material into:

Flax

Sisal

Hemp

Rice straw

Esparto

The global cigarette paper market is segmented on the basis of product type into:

Cigarette Tissue

Plug Wrap Paper

Tipping Paper

The global cigarette paper market is segmented on the basis of basis weight into:

Up to 10 gsm

10gsm -25 gsm

25 gsm & above

The global cigarette paper market is segmented on the basis of application into:

Machine-Rolled

Hand-Rolled

Global Cigarette Paper Market: Regional Outlook

The U.S is currently facing a decline in the cigarette paper market due to the stringent regulations implemented in the country. The tobacco industry is witnessing a sluggish growth rate due to increased awareness about the high death rates in the U.S due to fires caused by cigarettes. Cigarette consumption is decreasing in most developed countries such as the USA, Germany and UK. Whereas cigarette consumption is increasing in many developing countries like India and China, where cigarette prices are low, and tobacco control laws are weak or not enforced. China accounts for almost 30% of the world production and consumption of cigarettes by volume. Therefore, the cigarette paper market in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Global Cigarette Paper Market: Key Players

SWM

Delfort Group AG

Republic Technologies

BMJ

China Tobacco Maudit

Papcel

PDL Cigarette Papers

Glatz

Hufeng

Miguel Y Costas Group

Nippon Paper Papylia

Mudanjiang Hengfeng

