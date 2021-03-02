Folder Gluer Machines Market 2018 Recent Developments, Major Regions, Top Players, Opportunities in Future

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The packaging industry is very competitive due to the presence of a large number of players offering a wide range of products. It is very important to compete successfully in the market. Therefore, it is very essential to adopt the latest technologies that help increase production outputs while reducing the production cost. Folder gluer machines are extensively used in the production of folding cartons in the packaging industry. Folder gluer machines are highly efficient for the high-speed production of packaging cartons in different end-use industries such as food, beverages, personal care, cosmetics and electrical & electronics. Some of the most common materials processed in folder gluer machines are paper, paperboard and semi-rigid plastics. Folder gluer machines are designed to perform two different operations, i.e. folding and gluing. The integration of one or more processes in a single machine is the latest trend observed in the global packaging machinery market. This creates high flexibility and saves a lot of time in the overall manufacturing process. Folder gluer machines are compatible with different box sixes such as a straight line, crash-lock bottom, 4-corner and 6-corner boxes. High-quality folding cartons can be easily manufactured in an economical manner with the help of folder gluer machines. Folder gluer machines can also be customised as per the requirements of end users.

Folder Gluer Machines Market: Market Dynamics

The demand for folder gluer machines is expected increase substantially in the next 4-5 years due to the increasing consumption of the food & beverages and other end-use products that utilise folding carton packaging. Growth in the consumption of packaged food using folding carton packaging is expected to create significant opportunities for the manufacturers of folder gluer machines. Moreover, the integration of the two processes into one is another major factor that drives the market. Increase in flexibility and low changeover time are among factors encouraging end-user companies to opt for folder gluer machines. Folder gluer machines offer several benefits to end-user companies and save a lot of time during product manufacturing. They are very economical in nature and eliminate the need for manual labour during carton folding and gluing operations. The demand for folding cartons is increasing at a significant CAGR value in developed as well as in developing countries due to a global decline in the consumption of plastic products. As of part of achieving sustainability targets, most of the global end-user companies prefer paper-based packaging over harmful plastic packaging products. Recent trends observed in the market include improvements in existing technologies to increase production efficiencies and reduce manufacturing cost.

Folder Gluer Machines Market: Market Segmentation:

Folder Gluer Machines Market Segmentation: By Folder Gluer Machines Machine Output

Up to 150 m/min

150 m/min to 300 m/min

300 m/min to 450 m/min

More than 450m/min

Folder Gluer Machines Market Segmentation: By Folder Gluer Machines Machine Application

Straight-line Cartons

Lock-bottom Cartons

4-corner Collapsible Boxes

6-corner Collapsible Boxes

Double-wall Cartons

Folder Gluer Machines Market Segmentation: By Folder Gluer Machine End Use

Food Dairy Products Frozen & Chilled Food Ready-to-eat Meals Snacks and Dry Food Fruits & Vegetables Bakery & Confectionary Others

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive & Allied Industries

Others (Clothing & Textile, Toy & Games, etc.)

On the basis of region, the folder gluer machines market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Japan. Automation is a major trend observed in the global folder gluer machine market. Folder gluer machines offer highly automated solutions with increased production output and efficiencies. End-user companies in North America and Europe prefer to buy highly automated folder gluer machines to reduce manual labour and faults during the production process. Folder gluer machines are very helpful in gluing and folding cartons of specified sizes. The Asia Pacific and Latin America regions are expected to witness high growth opportunities in the global folder gluer machines market due to an increase in the production capacities of these regions. Global folder gluer machines end-user companies are planning to establish their market presence in developing countries to boost their capacities and sales. MEA and Japan also offer untapped growth opportunities in the global folder gluer machines market.

Folder Gluer Machines Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the folder gluer machines market are Bobst Group SA; Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG; Duran Machinery; BW Papersystems, Inc.; Lamina System AB; INSUN Co.; Wenzhou Zhantian Packing Machinery Co., Ltd.; Wenzhou Zihong Machine Co., Ltd.; YAWA Machinery; Sipack S.r.l. and MasterWorks, Inc.

