Flapper Caps Market 2018 Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Flapper caps are effective dispensing systems for a variety of powder products in the food industry. These caps are suitable to dispense pepper, salt, oregano, spices, aromatics and other items at food-service restaurants. With rising consumer demand and growth in the number of dine-in restaurants, the flapper caps market has witnessed strong growth over the last few years. Flapper caps are used for the clean and easy dispensing of spices and herbs in the right amount without any spillage and loss. They are available in a variety of shapes and sizes and can be applied to only a limited format of packaging products such as bottles, jars and other containers. Flapper caps are extensively made of polypropylene, due to its safe-for-food contact applications. Flapper caps offer numerous advantages over other flexible packaging alternatives such as sachets and pouches. These caps can be reused on reusable containers and thus, reduce wastage from packaging.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2810

Flapper Caps Market: Dynamics

The demand for flapper caps is expected to grow with the changing consumption patterns of consumers in emerging economies. Consumers are increasingly adopting western lifestyles and enjoying their weekends at restaurants and cafés, which in turn is generating strong demand for flapper caps at these outlets. Also, consumers are becoming aware of using safer storage and quick dispensing solutions for food items at their homes. The demand for flapper caps is primarily fulfilled by small-scale manufacturers in emerging countries such as India, China and Brazil. Some of the major restraints that could affect the demand for flapper caps are the introduction of stringent rules and regulations over the usage of plastic products and the threat of substitute products such as pouches and sachets. The recent trend noticed in the flapper caps market is innovation in existing products to gain consumer attention.

Flapper Caps Market: Segmentation

Flapper caps market segmentation by cap type:

Single flapper caps

Dual flapper caps

Flapper caps market segmentation by material type:

Plastic Polypropylene Polyethylene PET Other

Metal

Flapper caps market segmentation by neck finish:

38-400

48-485

53-485

63-400

63-485

89-400

Other neck finishes

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2810

Flapper caps market segmentation by end-use:

Spices & condiments

Herbs

Confectionery

Salt and salt substitutes

Dry food toppings

Pet food

Flapper Caps Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the flapper caps market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Japan. Flapper caps are extensively used in North America and Europe where the consumption of fast food items such as pizza, sandwiches and burgers is high. Also, consumer habits of visiting dine-in restaurants every week is the major factor driving the demand for flapper caps in these regions. With the shift in consumer behavior from manual dispensing to easy dispensing systems, the demand is expected to continue to grow in the emerging countries of Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions. India and China are expected to witness the fastest growth in the global flapper caps market. The demand in Asia-Pacific and Latin America is extensively fulfilled by the small-scale manufacturers who enjoy regional dominance in the flapper caps market. However, multinational caps & closures companies are also planning to diversify their product portfolio through the introduction of flapper caps in their product portfolios. Flapper caps can be easily manufactured with injection molding machines that require minimal energy and time. Manufacturers of flapper caps enjoy high profitability and low input costs, which in turn makes it a lucrative market globally.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2810

Flapper Caps Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the flapper caps market are Novio Packaging Group, Mold-Rite Plastics, LLC, Alpha Packaging International, Aaron Packaging, Inc., United States Plastic Corporation, Verbeeck Packaging Group, UNITED CAPS Luxembourg, Cospak Pty Ltd, and O.Berk Company, LLC.

The Flapper Caps market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Flapper Caps market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Flapper Caps market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates