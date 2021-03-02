Cap Seals Market 2018 Size & Growth: Quality, Reliability, and User Demands

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

In the recent years, counterfeiting has been a major issue for packaging manufacturers. As a result of counterfeiting issues, packaging manufacturers are looking for better closing solutions such as cap seals. Cap seals are mainly used as closures for packaging applications such as jars, bottles, containers and tubes. In addition, due to the tamper evident closing ability of cap seals, they offer a superior anti-counterfeiting solution. Furthermore, cap seals can be used for the packaging of several end-use applications such as chemical, food & beverage, lubricant and pharmaceutical.

Cap seals are an efficient aspect of packaging and deal with the protection of products packed within the bottle and prevent them from leakage. They are made of a widespread variety of materials such as plastic, steel, aluminum and tin. Cap seals are lightweight and durable closures and are of the same diameter as the crown cork and thus, can be easily pulled without the need for a bottle opener.

Global Cap Seals Market: Dynamics

Cap seals outperform their use as lightweight yet strong closures that seal bottles and prevent the beverage from spilling. The growing demand for packaging to meet the longer shelf life of beverages has been recognized as a key feature driving the global cap seals market. In November 2016, Finn – Korkki Oy introduced cap seals at DrinkTec India. In January 2018, Guala Closures Group introduced a new variety of cap seals dedicated to wineries at the Unified Wine & Grape Symposium. Moreover, stringent regulations on the disposal of plastic with the increasing costs of raw materials are few of the restraining factors hampering the growth of the cap seals market during the forecast period.

Global Cap Seals Market: Segmentation

The global cap seals market has been segmented on the basis of material type, packaging type, cap diameter, head type, technology type and end-use industry. The pricing for cap seals has been presented in US$ million and the volume has been considered in units.

On the basis of material type, the global cap seals market has been segmented into:

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Others

Metal Steel Aluminum Tin



On the basis of packaging type, the global cap seals market has been segmented into:

Containers

Bottles

Vials & Ampoules

Tubes

Jars

Jerry Cans

Others

On the basis of cap diameter, the global cap seals market has been segmented into:

Less than 20 mm

20 mm to 30 mm

30 mm to 40 mm

More than 40 mm

On the basis of head type, the global cap seals market has been segmented into:

Round head caps

Closed head caps

Hex head caps

On the basis of technology type, the global cap seals market has been segmented into:

Injection molding

Thermoforming

Extrusion

On the basis of end-use industry, the global cap seals market has been segmented into:

Chemical & fertilizer

Food

Beverages Alcoholic beverages Non – Alcoholic beverages

Home care

Personal care & cosmetics

Automotive

Petroleum & lubricants

Other industrial end uses

Cap seals are mainly used for chemicals & fertilizers and personal care & cosmetic products.

Global Cap Seals Market: Regional Overview

In North America, the U.S. market is expected to dominate the cap seals market during the forecast period. China and India in Asia-Pacific are expected to witness highest growth in the cap seals market. Furthermore, Europe, being a developed market, is expected to witness steady growth in the cap seals market, especially in the U.K., France and Germany during the forecast period.

Global Cap Seals Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players in the cap seals market are Finn – Korkki Oy, Crown Holdings, Inc., Guala Closures Group, Sonoco Products Company, Pelliconi & C. SPA, Fuzhou SKT Co.,Ltd, Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Changjiang Lids Co., Ltd and World Bottling Cap, LLC.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, and qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

