Gamma Seal Lids Market 2018 Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2025

In the last few years, industrial packaging has seen significant growth due to industrialization. Caps and closures are gaining traction in industrial packaging. Gamma seal lids are closures which are used for plastic pails and buckets. These can be used with any of the industrial bulk packaging applications such as pails, drums, buckets, etc. Gamma seal lids are two-piece sealing units which transform any kind of open bucket or pail into an airtight container. In addition, gamma seal lids have a screw lid which can be removed and resealed whenever needed. The groove design of gamma seal lids makes it easier to get it stuck on any packaging format like bucket, pails, etc. and be removed whenever needed. Gamma seal lids are mainly used for several end-use applications in chemicals, pesticides, food & beverages, lubricants, paints, and other industries that need airtight closures. Furthermore, gamma seal lids can be recycled and reused. The groove design of gamma seal lids makes it easy to mound a bucket or pail.

Global Gamma Seal Lids Market – Dynamics

The gamma seal lids market is expected to grow considerably due to the growing manufacturing and industrial sectors across the globe. Gamma seal lids are mainly available in several materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyethylene terephthalate. Gamma seal lids are durable, sturdy, and made up of heavy-duty plastic which does not react with any chemical stored in the container. Furthermore, due to their airtight features, gamma seal lids provide humidity protection for stored food items. Rapidly growing chemical industry across the globe has increased the need for bulk packaging applications and has positively affected the growth of gamma seal lids. Moreover, stringent norms related to environmental issues due to the usage of plastic are expected to hamper the gamma seal lids market during the forecast period.

Global Gamma Seal Lids Market – Segmentation

The global gamma seal lids market is segmented by material type, size, packaging type, manufacturing process, and end use. The pricing for gamma seal lids has being done based on size segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in units.

On the basis of material type, the global gamma seal lids market is segmented into-

Polyethylene (PE) Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others

On the basis of size, the global gamma seal lids market is segmented into-

Less than 6 inch

6 to 9 inch

9 to 12 inch

More than 12 inch

On the basis of packaging type, the global gamma seal lids market is segmented into-

Pails

Buckets

Drums

Others

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global gamma seal lids market is segmented into-

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

On the basis of end use, the global gamma seal lids market is segmented into-

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Food & Beverages

Petrochemical & Lubricants

Paints & Dyes

Other End User

Gamma seal lids is mainly used are chemicals & fertilizers and lubricants.

Global Gamma Seal Lids Market – Regional Overview

The North American market is expected to dominate the gamma seal lids market during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, India and China are expected to witness noteworthy growth in the gamma seal lids market. Furthermore, China and India have seen a significant growth in the industrial sector which is expected to create positive growth for the market. Moreover, the Latin American and Middle Eastern & African gamma seal lids market are expected to record sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Global Gamma Seal Lids Market – Key Players

Few of the key players in the gamma seal lids market are Gamma2 Inc., Affordable Buckets, LLC, United States Plastic Corporation, Hawthorne Gardening Co., Lexington Container Company, Longsheng Plastic Products Factory, Fansheng Plastic Manufacture Co. Ltd, Innovation Packaging Materials Co., Ltd., etc.

The report on gamma seal lids market is a compilation of first-hand information, and qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The gamma seal lids market report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The gamma seal lids market also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and geographies.

