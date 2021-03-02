Cross Bottom Bags Market 2020-2030 Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Cross bottom bags have hexagonal base without side folds. Cross bottom bag is an attractive type of packaging. In the food sector, bags are ideal for carrying tea, spices and confectionery items such as chocolates, nuts, cookies and sweets or finely ground spices. Cross bottom bags are extensively used in the retail sector. Cross bottom bags have a good holding capacity and are extraordinary stable along with easy storage when the bag is empty. If cross bottom bags are filled evenly and carefully, it will stay upright without any support. The bottom of the cross bottom bag is sealed rather than glued. Cross bottom bags offer various advantages such as rip proof, highly transparent and ensure the safety of food items. Cross bottom bags can be modified to suit individual product preferences and brand so that it has high resistance to pressure that decreases the chances of package rupture. Cross bottom bags are used to carry different kinds of agricultural products, agrochemical products, fertilizers, etc.

Global Cross Bottom Bags Market: Dynamics

Cross bottom bags are cost effective than its alternatives such as block bottom bags and pinch bottom bags, which is the prime factor expected to drive the growth of the market. Increasing urbanization and awareness regarding better packaging are the other factors expected to drive the growth of the cross bottom bags market globally. Cross bottom bags are generally made from paper and plastic, which makes them recyclable. Cross bottom bags used for packaging not only protects the material but also prevents from leakage as they are in standing position during transportation across the supply chain. Cross bottom bags are recyclable and biodegradable in case of paper which makes it more popular than its alternatives. Properties such as high strength, stability and cost efficiency are escalating the growth of the market for cross bottom bags.

In the recent years, consumers are seeking sustainable packaging to the extent that it affects the choices, which plays an important role in the growth of the cross bottom bags market. With the technological developments, the design of cross bottom bags is more sturdy and effective. Most of the manufacturing companies focus on recyclability and sustainability of the cross bottom bags, which is also expected to accelerate the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations towards plastic usage below 50 microns is expected to hamper the growth of the cross bottom bags market.

Global Cross Bottom Bags Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, global cross bottom bags can be segmented as:

Valve cross bottom bags

Open cross bottom bags

On the basis of material type, global cross bottom bags can be segmented as:

Paper

Cellophane

Plastic LDPE HDPE Polypropylene



On the basis of end use, global cross bottom bags can be segmented as:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Construction & Building

Retail Industry

Global Cross Bottom Bags Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global cross bottom bags market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MEA, APEJ & Japan. APEJ is expected to account lion’s share in the global cross bottom bags market due to increasing export activities in emerging economies. Countries in this region such as India China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia & Thailand are witnessing momentous increase in the use of cross bottom bags in food & beverage industry. The growth is in this region mainly due to the increasing population & rapid economic growth that is escalating the demand for cross bottom bags for various end-use industries in Asia-Pacific. The U.S., Europe & MEA are projected to witness moderate CAGR growth over the forecast period owing to growing industrialization.

Global Cross Bottom Bags Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the cross bottom bags market are:

Polymer-Synthese-Werk GmbH

Charlotte Express Packaging Ltd.

Elke Plastic GmbH

SIEGFRIED POHL VERPACKUNGEN GMBH

HELMUT SCHMIDT VERPACKUNGSFOLIEN GMBH

BK International

Westflex Ltd.

Dijkstra Packaging Inc.

Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global cross bottom bags market during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

