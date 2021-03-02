Poly Cone Caps Market 2020-2030 Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast By 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Caps and closures play an important role in the sealing of packaging solutions such as bottles, jars, jerry cans, tubes, containers, etc. One such type of closure that is gaining traction is poly cone caps, which are a type of screw cap. The main purpose of poly cone caps is to avoid leakage of the product that is packed in a container. In addition, due to a tight seal, poly cone caps are able to provide better sealing/closing for liquid and semi-liquid products that are stored in a container. Due to the better chemical barrier with leakage-proof ability of poly cone caps, they provide sealing for products such as chemicals, liquid food items, lubricants, medicines, cosmetics, etc. Furthermore, being one of the ideal closures for rigid packaging applications, poly cone caps help in increasing the shelf life of the product as well as provide barrier protection.

Global Poly Cone Caps Market – Dynamics

The poly cone caps market is impacted by several major factors such as advancements in the designs and technology of the caps. The better availability of raw materials such as plastic resins, and machines, is expected to certainly influence the demand for poly cone caps. In addition, certain types of poly cone caps also are tamperproof, which helps in combating the counterfeiting of cosmetics and medicines. Moreover, the increasing costs of raw materials with the growing regulations related to the usage of plastic is a restraining factor that is expected to hamper the poly cone caps market during the forecast period of 2018-2028.

Global Poly Cone Caps Market – Segmentation

The global poly cone caps market is segmented by material type, packaging type, cap diameter, technology type, and end use industry. The pricing for poly cone caps has being done based on the cap diameter segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in number of units.

On the basis of material type, the global poly cone caps market is segmented into –

Polyethylene (PE) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

On the basis of packaging type, the global poly cone caps market is segmented into –

Bottles

Tubes

Jerry Cans

Vials & Ampoules

Containers

Others

On the basis of cap diameter, the global poly cone caps market is segmented into –

Less than 15 mm

15 to 30 mm

30 to 40 mm

More than 40 mm

On the basis of technology type, the global poly cone caps market is segmented into –

Injection Molding

Extrusion

On the basis of end use industry, the global poly cone caps market is segmented into –

Food

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Non-alcoholic Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Home Care

Automotive

Petroleum & Lubricants

Other Industrial End Uses

Poly cone caps are mainly used for food, beverages, personal care, and cosmetics.

In North America, the U.S. market is expected to lead the market for poly cone caps during the forecast period. China, India, and ASEAN countries in the Asia Pacific region are expected to witness remarkable growth in the poly cone caps market. Furthermore, the growing preference for better leak-proof closures is escalating the poly cone caps market. Moreover, Europe, being an established market, is expected to witness slothful growth in the poly cone caps market, especially due to established markets such as the U.K., France, and Germany, during the forecast period of 2018-2028.

Global Poly Cone Caps Market – Key Players

A few of the key players in the poly cone caps market are Silgan Holdings Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., AptarGroup, Inc., Berry Global Group, Inc., BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG, Closure Systems International, Inc., RPC Group Plc, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd., Pact Group Holdings (Australia) Pty Ltd., Humen Xincheng Plastic Factory, United Caps Luxembourg S.A., O.Berk Company, LLC, etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, and qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

