Twist-off Metal Caps Market 2020-2030 Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast By 2025

The twist-off metal caps are made up of tinplate for glass closure. This type of cap is ideal for food and beverage industries. Twist-off metal caps have oxygen absorber cap liner that reduces oxidation to maintain alcoholic drink its longer lasting taste. These caps are suitable for cold and hot filling and compatible with sterilization or pasteurization processes. Twist-off metal caps have plastisol liner to ensure compatibility. Twist-off metal caps are manufactured on a fully automatic production line. Compared to conventional screw caps twist-off metal caps provide a tight closure for glass containers. The market of twist-off caps is estimated to have high potential in the forecast period owing to increasing demand from brewing industries.

Global Twist-off Metal Caps Market: Dynamics

Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverage is one the major factor in driving the twist-off metal caps market. Big players in the brewing industries are preferring these caps over its alternative as they keep the alcohol drinks fresh. Twist-off metal caps provide excellent oxygen barrier which in turns increases the shelf life of the product. Increasing chain of restaurants and bars are also driving the demand for twist-off metal caps in the market. Automobile & pharmaceutical industries act as a driver. With the dynamic changes in the market, manufacturer’s requirements are also keep varying. So, manufacturers are looking for products that can offer excellent durability like twist-off metal caps. With budding e-commerce industry, caps play crucial role while designing package to survive the transport and sustain its integrity in various environmental conditions. Increasing use of tamper evident feature in the caps and closure industry is driving the market of twist-off metal caps during the forecast period. Moreover, these caps are eco-friendly and can be recycled, this is another main reason for selecting twist-off metal caps by manufacturers who are looking for eco friendlier products in the market.

However, twist-off metal caps industry is dependent on tin and other metal which are used as raw materials, have significantly fluctuating costs in the market. Also, regulations result in surplus costs, as there is a need for testing to meet the standards. These factors are disturbing the overall cost for companies, thus restraining the growth of the twist-off metal caps market.

Global Twist-off Metal Caps Market: Segmentation

On the basis of finish, global twist-off metal caps can be classified as:

Gloss/Matte

Soft touch

Others

On the basis of end use industries, global twist-off metal caps can be classified as:

Food

Beverage

Oils & Paints

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Twist-off Metal Caps Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global twist-off metal caps market can be segmented based on the region like Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, MEA, APEJ & Japan. Asia Pacific and MEA. Germany, Italy in Western Europe has largest market of twist-off metal caps. As countries like Spain, Italy & France accounts for the largest wine & beer producers in the world. Emerging countries like China and India in Asia pacific regions have significant market share in the twist-off metal caps market.

Global Twist-off Metal Caps Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the twist-off metal caps market are as follows:

Berk Company

Crown Holdings Inc.

Nippon Closures Co.

Silgan White Cap

Gebrüder Leonhardt GmbH & Co. KG

Tecnocap S.p.A

Burch Bottle & Packaging, Inc.

Atlas Labels & Packaging

Fidel Fillaud Inc.

Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global twist-off caps market during 2018-28.

