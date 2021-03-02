Bulletin Board Market 2025 : Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Bulletin board is an essential element in any school/universities, sports groups or corporate offices. The bulletin board is primarily used to display information to a wider audience. Bulletin boards are usually made from a material such as cork to assist the addition and removal of notices and messages. Some of the bulletin boards are also provided with writing surfaces such as whiteboard or blackboard. A bulletin board, which combines a writing surface and pin board is known as a combination bulletin board.

Global Market for bulletin board is expected to grow with a mid-single digit CAGR, owing to rise in demand from corporate & educational institutes.

Educational Institution Infrastructure to Boost Demand for Bulletin boards in the market

The bulletin board are predominantly used in schools, universities, sports groups, corporate offices and other extra-curricular activity groups. The key market driver for increasing the demand for Bulletin Boards is the educational institutes. The demand for bulletin boards has gained traction from past years, as it has become an essential component of any premises. With the enhancement in the educational institution infrastructure, the demand for bulletin board will soar in the future. The bulletin boards have also appealed to corporate offices. The corporate offices infrastructure is increasing with a rapid pace, and is likely to create demand in the coming years. Ease of availability of bulletin board at different types of distribution channel also creates growth opportunities for global bulletin board market. However, digitization and use of internet for advertising and publishing news is likely to limit the market expansion of global bulletin board market.

Asia to Dominate Global Bulletin Board Market in coming years

The global bulletin board market is segmented into eight regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Among the above-mentioned countries, Asia (East Asia and South Asia) dominated the market in 2017, accounting for the highest share in global bulletin board market, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in educational infrastructure and corporate offices. North America is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global bulletin board market owing to its growing per-capita income. Europe is projected to showcase robust growth in global bulletin board market. MEA is one of the key budding regions that will create noteworthy opportunity in the global bulletin board market over the forecast period.

Bulletin Board Market- Key Segments

Global Bulletin Board market is segmented on the basis of product type, mount type, material type, size, end-user sales channel & region. According to product type, the Bulletin Boards market are segmented as Push Pin, Magnetic, Combination Board, Reversible Board, Sliding Unit & Others (Caster, Calendar/Planner). According to Mount type, the Bulletin Boards market are segmented as Free Stand, Wall Mount & Enclosed Cabinet. According to Material Type, the Bulletin Boards market are segmented as Cork, Fabric, Foam, Rubber, Vinyl and other. According to size, the Bulletin Boards market are segmented as Mini, Small, Medium, Large & Oversized. According to sales channel, the bulletin board can be segmented as Modern Trade Channel, third-party online channels and departmental stores & other sales channel. According to end user, the bulletin boards market are segmented as Educational Institutions, Sport Groups, Extra-Curricular Activities Groups, Corporate Offices & Others.

Bulletin Boards Market- Key Manufacturers

The market of Bulletin Boards covered various global players. The key players operating in global bulletin board market are Mastervision, Ubrands, Elmers, Quartet, Ghent, Mead, Iceberg, Etsy Inc.,

Bulletin Boards Market- Competitive Analysis

The market for Bulletin board is fragmented as there are numerous market players operating in the market. The competition among the existing market players is very high. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, manufacturers must distinguish their product offering. Competitive environment also leads to a cut in the prices of bulletin board to retain their market position, which can also negatively affect the profit margin of the manufacturers in the global bulletin board market.

The research report on Bulletin board presents a comprehensive assessment of the Bulletin board and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Report on Bulletin board also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on Bulletin board provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, Age groups and Sales Channel.

