Laneth-16 Market 2021: Import-Export, Industry Chain Structure and Development Opportunities

Over the last few years, several cosmetics ingredients such as laneth-16 and its end use products have found their demand in developed as well as developing economies. Laneth-16 is obtained from a mixture of alcohol ether-esters or alcohol ethers which is used as ingredients in numerous personal care, and cosmetics products include shampoos, gels, and bath products among others. The market for laneth-16 is likely to register an amplified rise in the overall sales of laneth-16 ingredients across the globe over the estimated period from 2018 – 2028 due to expansion in manufacturing facilities of companies in emerging countries. Increasing awareness related to clean-label cosmetic and personal care products will lead the global laneth-16 market towards innovations and developments in the market. The laneth-16 market comprises of several manufacturers who works at a local and global level.

Global Laneth-16 Market is likely to Register Average Single-Digit Growth Rate during Forecast Period

The global laneth-16 market is estimated to register average single-digit CAGR growth in developed as well as developing regions during the foretell period from 2018- 2028. The global market for laneth-16 is estimated to create significant business opportunities across the globe due to increasing demand for beauty products that flooded the global cosmetics and personal care ingredients industry with numerous products include laneth-16 and others. The market for laneth-16 is anticipated to register strong growth in countries like India, U.K., Latin American, and the Middle East & African countries over the forecast period due to change in living standards and growing economies of these countries. In terms of volume and value sales, North America market for laneth-16 is expected to dominate the market by 2019 end followed by Europe and East Asia region.

Laneth-16 Market expanding with the surge in demand for Lanolin Products

One of the dynamics behind the current and future evolution of the laneth-16 market over the forecast period is increasing demand for good quality cosmetic products. Alternate dynamic factors which are directly or indirectly propelling the growth of the global laneth-16 market includes growing urbanization, continuous expansion in the products and diversification strategies, consolidation in the market, rising disposable income, growing demand for hair care and skin care products across the globe, and increasing number of new entrants at local and global level among others. Over the years, a considerable number of consumers are attracting towards the use of cosmetics and personal care products which includes laneth-16 as ingredients in urban as well as rural areas across the globe. As a result of increasing demand, the global market for laneth-16 is anticipated to open a plethora of key opportunities for the manufacturers to expand their product sales reach over the forecast period.

Growing demand of Laneth-16 from Emerging Economies to boost the Overall Sales

The laneth-16 market can be segmented on ingredient type, end use and functionality. On the basis of ingredient type, laneth-16 market can be categorized into surfactants, emulsifiers, lanolin’s, and fatty alcohols. On the basis of end use, the laneth-16 market can be segmented into shampoos, mousses, conditioners, creams, body lotions, gels, body wash products, nail care products, and others. On the basis of functionality, the global market for laneth-16 can be classified into skin-conditioning agents, moisturizing agent, emulsifying agent, foaming agent, and stabilising agent. Geographically, the global market for laneth-16 can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa.

The Global Market for Laneth-16 is expected to Witness New Entrants in the Market

Laneth-16 manufacturers are primarily focusing on introducing new innovations in the laneth-16 segment due to increasing demand for laneth-16 in personal care and cosmetic product manufacturing companies. Also, global market for laneth-16 is expected to witness new local and global players in the laneth-16 segment in near future. Some of the key market participants includes raw material suppliers, laneth-16 manufacturers in the global laneth-16 market are The Lubrizol Corporation; Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.; NK Ingredients Pte Ltd; Parchem fine & specialty chemicals and other prominent players in laneth-16 market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the laneth-16 market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to laneth-16 market segments such as geographies, ingredient type, end use, and functionality.

