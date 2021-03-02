Pest Control Devices Market 2025 Evolution: Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin by 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The application of pest control devices among end users has gained sizable momentum in the market across the key regions over the last few years. Pest control devices are also known as electronic pest control devices, which are designed to repel or eliminate pests using high frequency electromagnetic or ultrasonic sound waves. The market for pest control devices is estimated to witness a rise in the sales of devices in the foreseen period due to increasing consumer awareness regarding pest control in outdoor and indoor applications. The global market for pest control devices is anticipated to create an enormous opportunity for the key manufacturers of pest control devices to increase their product sales across the globe owing to increasing number of residential and commercial end users. The global pest control devices market is comprised of several small and large key players with their regional and global sales footprint.

Global pest control devices market is projected to register average single-digit CAGR over forecast period

The global pest control devices market is estimated to register average single-digit CAGR across the globe over the forecast period from 2018-2028, according to recent research analysis of the company. The global market for pest control devices is anticipated to witness a significant rise in demand from legacy markets such as North America and Europe as well as emerging regions. The market for pest control devices is expected to witness lucrative opportunities in emerging countries including India, China, Mexico and other countries owing to increasing health concerns among population. Europe is expected to dominate the global pest control device market in terms of both value as well as volume sales by 2028 end followed by North America. Owing to the rising demand for electronic devices for pest control is anticipated to create business and sales footprint for the key manufacturers of the pest control devices globally.

Growing urbanization and consumer awareness is expected to boost sales of pest control devices

Over the past few years, the global consumer goods industry is developed, as well as emerging countries, has gained momentum in its overall scenario. The global market for pest control devices is estimated to witness moderate growth in the upcoming years due to several market driving factors, which are anticipated to amplify the overall supply chain of the market. Some of the driving factors including growing urbanization, rising demand for pest control devices among end users, increasing awareness related to health and hygiene. The increasing government investments for the health-related problems is expected to create opportunities for the manufacturers to gain high market share. The global market for pest control devices comprises several restraining factors, which may hamper the growth of the market such as low level of awareness in the low economies and rising concerns related to the level of toxicity.

Increasing number of residential and commercial end users

The pest control devices market can be segmented on device type, end user, application and sales channel. On the basis of device type, pest control devices market can be categorized into ultrasonic pest control device, electromagnetic pest control device and oil diffuser pest control devices. On the basis of end user, the pest control devices market can be segmented into agricultural, commercial, industrial and residential. On the basis of application, the pest control devices market can be segmented into ants control, bedbug control, beetle control, bird control, mosquito & files, control, cockroaches control, rat & rodent control, termites’ control and others. On the basis of sales channel, the global market for pest control devices can be classified into third-party online channel, direct sales, modern trade,

specialty stores. Geographically, the global market for pest control devices can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa.

Manufacturers are focusing on providing eco-friendly pest control devices

The global market for pest control devices is comprising of several manufacturers, who are primarily converging on bringing eco-friendly devices in the market. Some of the key market participants in the global pest control devices market are Bell & Howell, Viatek Consumer Products Group, Inc., Leaven Enterprise Co., Ltd, MASER ELECTRONICS (P) Ltd., Woodstream Corp; and other prominent players in pest control devices market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the pest control devices market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to pest control devices market segments such as geographies, device type, end user, application, and sales channel.

