Shock Mat Market 2025 : Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges

An improvement in people’s standard of living across the world, has increased the purchasing power of buyers leading to a rapid growth in the consumer goods’ sector. Shock mat market is currently at a nascent stage of growth. Shock mat market has a large number of competitors in the market. Shock mat is used in industries for waterproofing and anti-slippery purposes. But, apart from not being disposable, shock mat is also not environment-friendly although it provides a hygienic environment as is it absorbs dust. According to a survey, the shock mat market is likely to reach 33 billion by 2022 from 26 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 5% during 2017-2022 due to a likely increase in the automotive industry. Shock mat is in huge demand in the Asia Pacific region as manufacturing industries in India and China use it. By 2022, Asia Pacific region is likely to be the leader for the growth of shock mat. CAGR growth will be 5.3% by 2022 for shock mat market in India and China. Besides, shock mat market has also registered growth in countries like North America, Latin America and Europe.

Increasing demand for automotive products

Due to an increase in the automotive product, there is a massive demand for shock mat in manufacturing industries. Shock mat is used as a conveyor belt in manufacturing industries. The need for shock mat is on the higher side as waterproofing is required in several industries. It is heat-resistant, thus in high demand in the automotive industries.

Shock mat is not decomposable

Shock mat is not decomposable organically thus this factor has restrained the market as it is not an eco-friendly product.

Growing population leads to increase in opportunity for shock mat market

Shock mat is used for commercial purpose as it is very comfortable on feet. Thus, a shock mat is on high demand for household use. It is also water and heat-resistant and is mostly useful for cooling. Shock mat absorbs dust particles, thus providing a clean floor. Increase in population in developing region of Asia has increased the consumption of shock mat which is an excellent opportunity for the key players of shock mat.

Shock mat market segmentation

Shock mat market can be segmented on the basis of product type:

Switchboard shock mats

Tacky shock mats

Weight room shock mats

Interlocking floor shock mats

Shock mat market can be segmented on the basis of application:

Industrial mating

Cool rooms

Machinery

Use as noise control in flooring and tiles

Work as a waterproof protection

Garden Beds

Work as a waterproof in concrete toppings

Pathways

Food storage facilities

Ice rink walkways

Utility trays

Railway track

Electrical insulation

Shock mat market can be segmented on the basis of surfaces:

Bitumen Membranes

Acrylic Membranes

PVC sheet membranes

Concrete substrates

Timber substrates

Steel substrates

CFC sheeting

Shock mat market can be segmented on the basis of geographical region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Shock mat regional overview:

The shock mat market in North America is growing at a CAGR of 4%. Various regulations have been taken in North American industries for using shock mat to avoid accidental situation and to have a clean environment so that workers do not suffer from health issues due to dirt and wet floor.

In India, food products get damaged often as the temperature is normally high, thus shock mat is used in cold storage since it acts as shield and is used for cooling purpose. This has aided in the growth of shock mat market in India.

Shock mat key players:

India Mart

Splendor Industrial comp Ltd.

Qingdao Finest Industry Co.ltd

Qingdao Emei Ind& Tech Co.ltd.

Qingdao SOL Industrial and trade company ltd.

Hangzhou Green Valley Rubber products Co.ld

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Shock Mat Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Shock Mat Market segments such as geographies, nature and end-use industries.

