Phoenix, Arizona, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Sanctuary Bail Bonds is pleased to announce they take great pride in giving back to the local community. Over their 10 years in service, they have taken the steps to be a leader in their field, both in the integrity of their business and their attitudes.

Each year, Sanctuary Bail Bonds makes regular donations to the Fraternal Order of Police in Phoenix. This organization helps underprivileged kids throughout the year to give them a better quality of life, including providing clothing and essentials during the school year and presents to make their holidays more enjoyable. In addition to this organization, the bail bond company also makes donations to other local organizations, including Phoenix Children’s Hospital, various firefighters organizations and the Make-a-Wish Foundation, providing assistance to children in particular and the community as a whole.

While financial assistance is at the center of the way Sanctuary Bail Bonds gives back to the community, it isn’t the only way they assist individuals. When they work with clients who need legal assistance, substance abuse help or have issues with alcohol or drug dependency, they help these clients and their families find the resources they need to get their lives back on track. While their goal is to help their clients change their lives so they won’t need bail bonds in the future, they have a 25 percent client return rate, making them a trusted source for bail bonds.

Anyone interested in learning about how the company gives back to the community can find out more by visiting the Sanctuary Bail Bonds website or by calling 1-602-224-5247.

About Sanctuary Bail Bonds: Sanctuary Bail Bonds is a full-service bail bonds company that serves individuals and their families throughout the Phoenix area. With 24/7 service available, they’re always ready when their clients need them. Their team offers the friendly, professional service individuals deserve in their time of need.

