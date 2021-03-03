SmartBear Welcomes Vineeta Puranik as New SVP of Engineering

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-welcomes-vineeta-puranik-as-new-svp-of-e/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, has welcomed Vineeta Puranik as the company’s new SVP of Engineering. Most recently, Vineeta was VP of Engineering and Operations at Veracode, where she led the direction of its flagship static analysis product line.

“Vineeta’s background, vision, and strategies map ideally to helping SmartBear enterprise customers around the world to deliver the highest quality applications in the most timely manner,” said Greg Nicastro, EVP/GM of Products and Technology at SmartBear. “We are thrilled to welcome her talents that will allow us to continue supporting the changing needs of the software development community. Additionally, we are delighted about the diversity that Vineeta brings to our leadership team and culture at SmartBear.”

Vineeta’s software engineering career spans over two decades and includes leading teams through the entire lifecycle of delivering innovative products to market in domains like networking, HR applications, and software security. Most recently, Vineeta led Veracode’s flagship product lines with an emphasis on security-driven development and agile/scrum practices. Vineeta is known for strong execution that delivers impactful business outcomes, and she specializes in CI/CD pipelines, multi-shore development, and Agile-to-DevOps workflows. Vineeta is also a strong proponent of diversity and inclusion in workplace.

“SmartBear provides software delivery teams with the right products to accelerate their delivery of high-quality solutions and digital services,” said Puranik. “As the market continues to transition to DevSecOps practices, organizations are looking for the tools that support this transition, as well as their other digital transformation initiatives. I was attracted to the immense growth potential at SmartBear, and I look forward to further strengthening our company’s robust product portfolio.”

Vineeta has a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from University of Mumbai in India. Vineeta was also named one of the Top 20 VPs and Directors in Tech by Rev Boston in 2017.

