Koch & Associates Offers Fifth Generation Legal Services

Posted on 2021-03-03 by in Law // 0 Comments

Cicero, IL, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Koch & Associates is pleased to announce they provide their clients with fifth generation legal services. They specialize in the areas of real estate, traffic violations, foreclosure, bankruptcy, estate planning and wills and trusts.

Founded by David O. Koch, a fifth generation lawyer, the law firm strives to provide their clients with the representation and guidance they need to handle these legal matters. Attorney Koch also speaks fluent Spanish, ensuring all of his clients feel as though their needs are heard and gain confidence in the representation he can provide. Whether individuals need representation for a legal case with the courts or they need help with estate planning, each client will receive the personalized service and compassionate treatment they deserve.

With more than 50 years of combined experience, the lawyers at Koch & Associates can provide the guidance and assistance their clients need to successfully navigate their cases. They strive to provide the advice their clients need to make the best decisions regarding how to move forward with their case.

Anyone interested in learning about the legal services offered can find out more by visiting the Koch & Associates P.C. Attorneys At Law website or by calling 1-708-683-9097.

About Koch & Associates: Koch & Associates is a full-service law firm founded by David O. Koch, a fifth generation lawyer. The firm provides legal services in the areas of traffic violations, real estate, bankruptcy, foreclosure, estate planning and wills and estates. Their team offers the reliable, trusted representation and advice their clients need.

Company: Koch & Associates P.C. Attorneys At Law
Address: 5947 W 35th Street
City: Cicero
State: IL
Zip code: 60804
Telephone number: 1-708-683-9097

