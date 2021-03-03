Crescent City’s Important Spring Estates Auction, March 12-14, will Kick off March 12th with Couture Purses and Jewelry

New Orleans, LA, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Crescent City Auction Gallery’s three-day, three-session Important Spring Estates Auction will kick off Friday, March 12th, at 1 pm Central time, with a collection of couture purses from names like Prada, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Celine, Judith Lieber and Chanel, plus fine jewelry items that include emeralds, rubies, diamonds, tanzanite and sapphires.

The Saturday and Sunday sessions – March 13th and 14th, at 10 am Central both days – will feature art by A.J. Drysdale, Alberta Kinsey, George Dureau, Niek van der Plas, Michael Meade and others; French, American, Chinese and English furniture; silver; Oriental rugs; taxidermy; a collection of pipes; decorative arts; and more jewelry – nearly 1,000 total lots across three days.

Live, in-person bidding, as well as exhibition previews, will be held by appointment only, in the Crescent City gallery located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Previews will be held daily, starting on Thursday, March 4th (excluding Sunday). A Saturday, March 6th preview will be held from 9 am -1 pm. To schedule an appointment for live gallery bidding on auction day, or for a preview, call 504-529-5057, or, you can send an email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

The Saturday session promises to be especially strong, with items ranging from three large 19th century Victorian blown glass taxidermied bird domes, being sold as individual lots; to a 31-piece partial set of sterling flatware by Gorham in the “Cambridge” pattern, 1889, weighing 46.35 troy oz. (est. $1,200-$1,800); to a 19th century New Orleans carved rosewood full tester bed, probably made by Prudent Mallard, 110 inches tall, 58 ¾ inches deep (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Fine art in Session II will be led by an oil on board painting by Luigi Loir (French, 1845-1916), titled On the Beach in a Harbor Town, signed lower left and presented in a gilt and gesso frame (est. $1,000-$2,000); and an oil on board painting by Niek van der Plas (Dutch, b. 1954), titled simply Beach and artist signed lower right, diminutive at 5 inches by 6 inches (est. $700-$1,000).

An oil on canvas painting by Charles Coumont (Belgian, 1822-1889), titled Animals in Landscape, unsigned and housed in a gilt and ebonized frame, has an estimate of $1,000-$1,500. Also, an oil on canvas board painting by Adolf Dillens (Belgian, 1821-1877), titled Family, signed lower right and measuring 21 ½ inches by 16 ¾ inches, should bring $1,500-$2,500.

Fine French furniture, a staple at Crescent City auctions, will include an exceptional 19th century provincial carved elm farmhouse table 79 inches wide by 32 ½ inches deep (est. $2,000-$4,000); and a 19th century oak monastery table 76 ¼ inches wide by 33 ¼ inches deep (est. $800-$1,200).

Also offered will be a 20th century French Louis XVI style carved walnut marble-top sideboard, 39 ½ inches tall by 98 ¼ inches wide (est. $1,000-$2,000); an early 20th century French Louis XV style carved walnut six-piece parlor suite (est. $800-$1,200); and a 19th century French Henri II style carved walnut buffet a deux corps, 100 inches tall by 50 inches in width (est. $500-$900).

Asian furniture pieces will also come up for bid, including a Chinese Ming style double door armoire (Shanghai, 17th century), 80 ½ inches tall by 43 ¾ inches wide (est. $2,000-$4,000); and an unusual, early 20th century Chinese carved elm folding altar table (est. $500-$900).

Original paintings by New Orleans artists is another category bidders have come to expect from Crescent City Auction Gallery. This sale is no exception and includes the following examples:

– Two oil on board paintings signed by Alberta Kinsey (1875-1952), one titled Le Petit Theatre Courtyard, French Quarter, 19 ½ inches by 15 ½ inches (est. $2,000-$4,000), and the other Her Patio, 823 Royal St., 11 ½ inches by 8 ½ inches (est. $1,000-$2,000).

– A watercolor by George Louis Viavant (1872-1925), titled Cedarwax Wing and Eastern Blue Bird (1913), 19 ½ inches by 12 ½ inches, signed and dated (est. $2,000-$4,000).

– An oil on canvas by Charles Whitfield Richards (1906-1992), titled Sailboats on Lake Pontchartrain, signed, housed in an ornate gilt frame with linen liner (est. $600-$900).

An oil on canvas painting by the Hungarian artist Pál Fried (1893-1976), titled Beautiful Lady, signed lower left and measuring 29 ½ inches by 23 ¼ inches, should achieve $800-$1,000. Decorative accessories will feature an adorable early 20th century six-piece Tiffany bronze and slag glass “Grapevine” desk set with letter rack, expected to change hands for $1,500-$2,500.

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and BidSquare.com. Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time on Thursday, March 11th. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house (three percent discount for cash or check). A printed catalog is available; call 504-529-5057 or email info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the three-day Important Spring Estates Auction scheduled for March 12th thru 14th, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

About Crescent City Auction Gallery:

Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or, you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential. To learn more, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com.