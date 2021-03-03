The global humic-based biostimulants market is estimated to be valued at USD 515 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 848 million, with a CAGR of 10.5% between 2020 and 2025. The growth of the humic-based biostimulants industry is driven by various factors, such as the enhancement in the crop productivity with improvement in the quality and quantity of the crops, demand for sustainable solutions to preserve the biodiversity and to achieve the export standards of the crop produce.

To meet the increasing demand for food from over 9 billion people by 2050, there is an immense pressure exerted to produce crops with high-quality yield. Humic-based biostimulants can sustainably address this issue, by providing protection against stress and thereby stimulating the growth of the plant.

The market for biostimulants is projected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of organic foods, implementation of organic regulations, and adoption of GLOBALGAP (Global Good Agricultural Practices) policies. Humic-based biostimulants can play an essential role in improving the physicochemical, chemical, and biological properties of the soil.

Technological innovation in the biostimulant sector creates the opportunity for manufacturers to develop new products in the biostimulant and plant growth promotor segments. Initially, biostimulants were only used for vegetables and fruit crops, along with other high-value crops such as ornamentals and plantation crops.

Now, they also play an importunate role in traditional food crops such as corn, wheat, and rice, by being used as an added compliment to fertilizers to catalyze the nutrient uptake process of the crops. One of the other latest technologies also includes the production of humic-based biostimulants chelated with NPK and biostimulant resistant to hard water, which will gain more traction in the future.

Key players in this market include Bayer AG (Germany), FMC Corporation (US), UPL Ltd (India), Borregaard (Norway), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Valagro SpA (Italy), Biolchim SpA (Italy), and Humic Growth Solutions (Florida). These major players in this market focus on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities, along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

