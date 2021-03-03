HDTV Supply Announces a WolfPack Sports Bar TV Package Systems

Posted on 2021-03-03 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, one of the nation’s top Internet providers of consumer electronics devices, announced today that they have added a WolfPack Sports Bar HDMI Matrix Switchers over CAT5 with DirecTV iPad Control products

HDTV Supply’s WolfPack Sports Bar TV Package Systems can support up to 4K resolutions & can be configured to an HDMI matrix switch up to 80 – TVs and up to 80 – HDMI inputs. Use your own iPad to control with some support changing DirecTV channels with your Tablet & see Video on what’s playing, all with your iPad and our Wireless Apps.

The WolfPack Sports Bar TV Package Systems include:

  • Change the DirecTV channels on iPad
  • Send any channel up to any of 80-TVs
  • Turn ON all the TVs in the AM with iPad
  • Turn OFF all the TVs at night with iPad
  • iPad shows your Sports Bar floor plan
  • Send 4K@110′ & 1080p@220′ via CAT6
  • 10-key keypad at 150′ away for presets
  • Uses only one iPad page
  • 4K now, don’t have to future upgrade
  • Dual Color Screens shows what’s on TVs
  • See a Cable TV & DirecTV TV Guide
  • Use devices like cable boxes, DVDs, etc
  • 7″ Color Touchscreen for setup & control
  • Supports any size or quantity Video Walls
  • 4-Pics on 1-Display HDMI Quad-View Card
  • No monthly or yearly license fee

This WolfPack Sports Bar HDMI Matrix Switchers can be used in Sports Bars, Restaurants, Casinos, Gentleman’s Clubs, Bowling Alleys, Fitness Centers, Malls, Places of Worship, Data Centers, Gaming Rooms, Nail Salons, County Clubs, Factories, Conference Rooms, Schools, Home Theaters & many other installations requiring HDMI matrix switching.

The WolfPack Sports Bar TV Package Systems is available for immediate shipment at https://www.hdtvsupply.com/sports-bar-tv-package-systems.html

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 13,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators.

For further information contact:
Press Relations
HDTV Supply, Inc.
TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)
WEB: www.HDTVSupply.com
NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html
EMAIL: support@hdtvsupply.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution