Hawk Volkswagen Accepts Pre-Orders for the Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Vehicle

Joliet, Illinois, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Hawk Volkswagen is pleased to announce they are currently accepting pre-orders for both the 2021 ID.4 first edition and ID.4 Pro version. This first electric SUV by Volkswagen is expected to be delivered later this year and will provide car owners with the benefits of an electric vehicle with the amount of space they need for both cargo and passengers.

To secure a pre-ordered ID.4, customers must design and build their model through the Hawk Volkswagen website and pay a $100 refundable deposit on their order. This process will secure the individual’s place in line once delivery of this vehicle begins. Because of a limited supply to start, it’s important for customers to order as early as possible to ensure they will receive a model when they release.

The Volkswagen ID.4 offers a 250 mile range on a full charge and charges about 60 miles per 10 minutes of charge. The 201 horsepower engine provides rear wheel drive, just like the original Beetle. Prices for the ID.4 first edition start at $39,995 plus tax, title and license. Customers can expect to save money with available federal tax credits for purchasing an electric vehicle. When pre-ordering from Hawk Volkswagen, customers will be able to track their order, including when the car is manufactured.

Anyone interested in pre-ordering a Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle can find out more by visiting the Hawk Volkswagen website or by calling 1-815-741-1100.

About Hawk Volkswagen: Hawk Volkswagen is a leading Volkswagen dealership in the Joliet, IL, area. They carry all the latest models, along with a vast selection of used makes and models to ensure every driver can find a vehicle that fits their needs and their budget. The dealership also services what it sells to offer greater convenience to their customers.

Company: Hawk Volkswagen
Address: 2861 W. Jefferson St
City: Joliet
State: IL
Zip code: 60435
Telephone number: 1-815-741-1100

