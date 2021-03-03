Green Packaging Market Product Benchmarking, Top Players Financial Performance & Regional Scope

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Green Packaging Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Green Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 237.8 billion by 2024. Green Packaging is also termed as sustainable packaging or energy efficient packaging. It has low impact on environment and energy consumption. The packaging involves the usage of biodegradable and recyclable material. There are various materials available in the market for the production of green packaging products like recycled papers, biodegradable plastics, solid bleach sulfate, and bio-based plastics.

Key Players:

Amcor

Be Green Packaging

DS Smith

DuPont

Evergreen Packaging

Mondi

Nampak

Rexam

Sealed Air

Tetra Laval

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/green-packaging-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The Green Packaging Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.7% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Strict government policy regarding sustainability, rising use of edible packaging material, increasing packaging companies, and rising consumer awareness regarding advantages of eco-friendly materials are documented as major factors of Green Packaging Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high cost of production and varying raw material cost may restrain overall market growth in the coming years.

Product Outlook:

Recycled Content Packaging Paper Plastic Metal Glass

Reusable Packaging Drum Plastic Container

Degradable Packaging

Application Outlook:

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Health Care

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounts for the largest market share of Green Packaging and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming period. The reason behind the growth could be government initiative to promote eco-friendly products and strict policy against use of products harming environment and rising awareness amongst populace. The United States is a major consumer of Green Packaging in this region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share as promising governing inclinations. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise government initiatives for acceptance of environment friendly solutions, rising awareness amongst consumer regarding eco-friendly products, and high demand for sustainable practices. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumer of Green Packaging in this region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/