Flower Powder Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2026 | Alkaloids Corporation, All-Season Herbs Pvt. Ltd

Flower powders continue to prove a boon for pharmacy, food and cosmetic industries, on the back of their rich medical properties coupled with impressive commercial value. Mahua flowers, when consumed in the form of flower powder, act as an astringent to cure colitis and diarrhea, whereas, another commonly adopted flower powder is hibiscus flower powder has been witnessing hefty clamor in the market for its high effectiveness and thinning properties. Furthermore, passion flower powder holds extensive benefits for this calmness-deprived world, as passion flower powder is cooling to the body, calms the mind, and soothes spirit by quelling disquietude, and delivers relaxation and stress reduction.

Owing to the growing safety-related user-consciousness, manufacturers of flower powder have shifted their focus on error-free formulation of flower powder by adopting rapidly advancing techniques, and are stringently testing their products on myriad parameters of quality to ensure defect free range, and extend their clientele. Moreover, the increasing flower powder variants and evolving consumer preferences are prompting the players in flower powder market to adopt smart market strategies focused on communicating the perks of flower powder to customer segments in a far more efficient manner.

The escalating benefits of vast range of flower powders in different food commodities and products, such as in dairy, poultry, meat, herbal, and drinks, etc. in food & beverages industry, and growing adoption in cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceuticals industries etc. continue to create immense growth opportunities for flower powder manufacturers.

Flower Powder Market Outlook

Flower powder has been eaten as a part of human diet since ancient times, as flower powders are rich in medicinal properties and hence beneficial for human health. The consumption of flower and its form has been reported from the centuries. The flower which is commercialized in the form of powder includes violet, rose, monks cress, jasmine, and others which are consumed as ingredients in different meals, foodstuffs, salads, and drinks. In European countries like U.K, Germany, the most common application of flower powder includes in the preparation of hot beverages, and flower teas. The advantage of flower powder in the tea, as the tea made up of flower powder does not contain stimulant drugs such as caffeine and theobromine, which are useful for the consumers who suffer from the side effect of caffeine. The flower powder is widely used in the cosmetics industry.

Reasons for covering this Title- Flower Powder Market

The increasing application of flower powder in skincare products category continues to witness significant growth, as more and more customers are becoming aware and are willing to spend more on skincare products. Skincare is the largest category among the overall cosmetic products category, and the demand for premium skincare products in this category continues to exhibit high growth due to their high quality and extreme effectiveness as compared to other similar products available in the market. This is largely due to the improving lifestyle of customers due to rapidly rising disposable income, thus increasing their purchasing power on personal grooming products. With this, the market is expected an increase in forecasted periods.

Global Flower Powder: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global flower powder market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of distribution channel, the global flower powder market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Store-based Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Discount Stores Food & Drinks Health Stores Online



On the basis of source, the global flower powder market has been segmented as –

Rose

Jasmine

Violet

Monks Cress

Others

On the basis of application, the global flower powder market has been segmented as –

Food & Beverages Dairy Meat and poultry Dressings and marinades Snacks Soft drinks Tea and herbal drinks Others

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

On the basis of region, the global flower powder market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Flower Powder Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global flower powder market are Alkaloids Corporation, All-Season Herbs Pvt. Ltd, Arjuna Natural Extracts Limited, Bio-gen Extracts Pvt. Ltd., Cosmark Pty Ltd., Döhler GmbH, Firmenich, Indena S.p.A., James Finlay Limited, Kalsec Inc., K.Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt. Ltd., Kangcare Bioindustry Co.,ltd., Kuber Impex Limited, Lehmann&Voss&Co., Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd., Naturex SA among others.

Key Product Launches in Flower Powder Market

In May 2013, Pure Health, Austin, TX, has introduced eight new powerful superfood-based supplements and teas that can provide health and wellness support. Nature’s Relief Tea supports healthy digestion and regularity with a blend of senna leaf, peppermint leaf, licorice root, hibiscus flower and more.

Opportunities for Flower Powder Market Participants

The flower powder market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of flower powder variants. Catering the growing demand for flower powder containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Flower powder containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

