Fruit and Vegetable-derived Enzymes Market Key Players, Industry Demand, Overview And Supply Chain Analysis & Forecast To 2028

Enzymes are basically the workhorses that bring all the essential ingredients together and alter them into substances that the body can utilize. Digestive enzymes ensure that the digestive process is done right from mouth to anus, however, the irregular eating time-table and huge fast food intake is creating several indigestion challenges today. Medical professionals have been suggesting the consumption of foods rich in fruit and vegetable-derived enzymes as a natural remedy, which is drawing the demand for fruit and vegetable-derived enzymes.

In a world blessed with enormous fruits and vegetables, manufacturers of fruit and vegetable-derived enzymes can make the most out of the wide range of highly beneficial fruit and vegetable-derived enzymes, such as bromelain extracted from pineapple, ficain from fig, and lipoxygenase from soyabean, etc.

The extensive use of fruit and vegetable-derived enzymes, usually found in the form of liquid or powder, as ingredients in diverse industries, such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, continue to add the desired pace in the progression of fruit-and vegetable-derived enzymes market. Moreover, the shifting food and diet-related consumer preferences toward natural products and their growing interest in investigating the raw materials used in industries, are prompting manufacturers in different industries to adopt fruit and vegetable-derived enzymes, which is further aiding the fruit and vegetable-derived enzymes’ manufacturers in growing sales, thereby, accelerating the growth in fruit and vegetable-derived enzymes market.

Enzymes play an essential role in the digestion of the foods. Enzymes are made up of proteins that help with many events within the body, including the breakdown of nutrients for absorption. Some enzymes are made within the body for use during these processes, others come from foods. Some fruits and vegetables contain high amounts of enzymes. These enzymes can also help to prevent diseases. Many raw fruits and vegetables are naturally abundant in digestive enzymes. Because many enzymes are destroyed when heated above 115 degrees F, it’s better to eat raw fruits and vegetables for the maximum benefit. Generally, the enzymes they contain are most beneficial for digesting the nutrients within that particular food, but are also necessary for the entire digestive process. While all fruits and vegetables contain enzymes, those considered to contain the highest amounts in raw form include apples, avocados, carrots, grapefruit, spinach and tomatoes.

Reasons for Covering this Title: – Fruit and Vegetable-derived Enzymes Market

One of the major factors driving the growth of the fruit and vegetable-derived enzymes are their use in the industry for fermentation. Other factors such as their high performance and the environment benefit associated with it also contributing in the growth of the market. In future, immobilized enzymes are expected to replace the batch fermentations for producing non-nutritive sweetener, amino acids, aspartic acid and tryptophan. In addition, immobilization of rennet can increase the process of developing innovative methods in the fermentation in the dairy industry.

Global Fruit and Vegetable-derived Enzymes Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global Fruit and Vegetable-derived Enzymes market has been segmented as –

Food Bakery Dairy Confectionery Baby foods Others

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Others

On the basis of Form, the global Fruit and Vegetable-derived Enzymes market has been segmented as –

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of end user, the global Fruit and Vegetable-derived Enzymes market has been segmented as –

Household

Food service Provider

Food Processor

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the global Fruit and Vegetable-derived Enzymes market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Sports Store Online Retail



On the basis of Source, the global Fruit and Vegetable-derived Enzymes market has been segmented as –

Fruits Citrus Pineapple Papaya Asparagus Others

Vegetables Tomatoes Carrots Spinach Others



On the basis of Region, the global Fruit and Vegetable-derived Enzymes market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Global Fruit and Vegetable-derived Enzymes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global fruit and vegetable-derived enzymes market are:- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Associated British Foods Plc (U.K.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), and Group Soufflet (France), among others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The fruit and vegetable-derived enzymes market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of fruit and vegetable-derived enzymes product variants. Catering the growing demand for fruits and vegetables based products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Fruit and vegetable-derived enzymes containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

