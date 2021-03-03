Dental Curing Lights Market: Key Players, Growth & Analysis, 2021 to 2031 | 3M ESPE, ACTEON Group, A-dec, Belmont

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ —

With the spread of Covid-19 crisis, the demand for dental curing lights witnessed a slight fall but somehow managed to maintain its relative growth in the market.

In 2021, dental curing lights in cordless designs are highly preferred by the professsionals. Though costly, these innovations are appealing to the preference of users, thereby creating significat opportunity for market players. Especially, the LED dental curing lights are in high demand in 2021 due to the high occurance of dental caries throughout the world.

Dental curing lights have low-battery issues which continues to limit their adoption. To overcome this issue, manufacturers are introducing advanced cordless curing lights with superior quality and lon-lasting charging capacity.

3M, Ivoclar Vivadent and Daray Medical are among the key manufacturers delivering innovation with their improved outcomes and developments.

Key players are more concerned towards developing highly-equipped devices to catch global attention. Bringing technological advancements, launching new products, conducting research and develoments etc are on top focus of manufacturers .

For instance, Ivoclar Vivadent introduced a brand new dental curing light in August 2020 called “Ivoclar Bluephase 20i G2 LED Curing Light.” Bluephase 20i is a high-performance LED curing light with a light intensity of 2000mW/cm2 offering curing times as fast as 5 seconds. With its polywave broadband spectrum , it is suitable for the polymerization of all light-curing dental materials curing in the wavelength range of 385-515 nm. The professional dentists are highly prefering this cordless curing LED light for treating the patients in 2021.

In addition to Ivoclar Vivadent Corporation, 3M Corporation and Bioclear entered into a strategic partnership on January 14, 2019 to modernize their products to meet the advancing demands. In order to accommodate the changing needs, 3M and Bioclear will together support the dentists with innovative launches in the upcoming years. It’s plan includes launching kits containing all of the required Bioclear tools along with 3M’s direct restorative products. Together, they are focusing on educating the dentists through hands-on training sessions taking place at venues throughout the world. This partnership has improved the market presence of both the companies across the world.

North America is holding substantial market share in dental curing lights presently due to high usage and presence of leading manufacturers from the U.S. and Canada. It is likely to account for significant market share, along with Western European countries.

In the modern dentistry, dental curing lights have gained a pole position in all dental operations and practices, as all dental adhesives, adhesive cements, and resin composites use light energy for comprehensive polymerization, which decides the eventual clinical success of a dental operation. However, light curing is often taken for granted, as diagnosis analysis, preparation and the development of enhanced resins and adhesives and resins take all the attention away. Dental professionals need to opt for ideal dental curing lights as improper polymerization of materials can result into clinical failures, including marginal discoloration, de-bonding issues, and sensitivity.

Advancing technology has revolutionized the dental curing light technology over years, as today, manufacturers of dental curing lights can develop many kinds of curing lights, ranging from argon laser to plasma arc curing lights. The dental curing lights, including Light-emitting diode (LED) lights and Quartz Tungsten Halogen (QTH) are increasingly gaining prominence in the dental operatory, on the back of their highly versatile nature and features. As different dental procedures require different features in dental curing lights, manufacturers of dental curing lights can focus on manufacturing custom lights that can cater to a wide range of dental conditions.

Manufacturers of dental curing lights are increasingly focusing on creating light-curing unit that features sufficient light intensity, is easy to use, collimated beam, a large emission window of light probe, a broad-emission spectrum, and requires easy maintenance, to address the struggles associated with previously used dental curing lights, and to move ahead of the competition in dental curing lights market.

Dental curing lights are pieces of dental equipment used for the polymerization of light cure resin-based composites. They are also used for various dental anomalies which can be cured by light. They are lights which fall under the visible blue light spectrum and are delivered over a range of wavelengths which vary depending on the type of the device. The two most common types of dental curing lights are halogen curing lights and dental curing lights. The development of dental curing lights has changed the course of dentistry. Before dental curing lights were developed, different materials were used as resin-based composite materials to be placed in a tooth. The materials were mixed with a resin material and then placed inside the tooth. The material was then expected to self-cure. This presented several issues for dentists as they did not have any control over how quickly the material cured and if the material was improperly placed, the process had to be started all over again. The development of a new technology which used light to activate resin materials transformed dentistry. The materials did not need to be mixed and could be dispensed directly on site. This presented new advantages for dentists. For instance, dentist curing lights eliminate the time constraint and the dentist do not need to worry if the material was improperly placed.

Dental Curing Lights Market: Drivers and Restraints

Primary factors driving the Dental Curing Lights Market include less energy consumption because of which there has been an increase in demand for dental curing lights. The adoption of dental curing lights is expected to increase as these lights consume less energy in comparison to other alternative treatments. Increasing awareness about oral health, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising disposable income are some of the factors expected to drive the Dental Curing Lights market. Increasing prevalence of dental caries is also a leading factor expected to drive the Dental Curing Lights market. However, lack of awareness about the procedure in some developing countries is a prominent factor that might limit the growth of the global Dental Curing Lights Market.

Dental Curing Lights Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Dental Curing Lights Market has been segmented on the basis of type, end users and geography.

Based on product type, the global Dental Curing Lights Market is segmented as:

LED dental curing lights

Halogen dental curing lights

Plasma arc dental curing lights

Based on end user, the global dental curing lights market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Specialty Clinics

Based on region, the global dental curing lights market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Middle-East & Africa

Dental Curing Lights Market: Overview

The global dental curing lights market is highly competitive with various players operating in the global space. The use of LED cutting lights began in dentistry after its success in other industries. Initially, curing lights had very low output or power generation capacity. As the years have passed, new generation curing lights have been launched in the market with advanced features. Some of the established brands of dental curing lights are 3M ESPE, ACTEON Group, A-dec, Belmont, Bien-Air, EMS, Fedesa, Eschmann, Fedesa, HMCE, Ivoclar Vivadent, and J. Morita.

Dental Curing Lights Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global Dental Curing Lights Market is classified into 8 regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the leader in the global Dental Curing Lights Market owing to concentration of key market players in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at significant CAGR due to expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to hold second largest share in the global Dental Curing Lights Market throughout the forecast period.

Dental Curing Lights Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the Key players in the global dental curing lights market are 3M ESPE, ACTEON Group, A-dec, Belmont, Bien-Air, EMS, Fedesa, Eschmann, Fedesa, HMCE, Ivoclar Vivadent, J. Morita, Kaladent, KaVo, Kerr Dental Mocom, Prestige Medical, Sirona, CariFree, Dentsply Sirona, VOCO, Matachana, Pelton & Crane, Tuttnauer, DENTSPLY and Durr Dental.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific(India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

