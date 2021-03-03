Shortening Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Significant demand observed in the convenience food and functional ingredients industry is driving the demand for shortening in confectionary and baked goods. Food processing industry with a focus on trans-fat reduction and providing better texture is boosting the growth of the shortening market. Low-trans-fat property in the shortening fat is one of the key factors driving its demand for shortening in the global food industry.

Extraordinary properties of shortening to improve food flavor, color, texture, and nutrition is driving shortening sales in the food processing industry. Currently, baked goods including cakes, biscuits, cookies, and pastries are the largest consumer of shortening. Exponential growth is likely to continue in the near future, due to increasing consumption of baked goods, thereby, driving growth in shortening market.

Regulations focusing on cutting trans-fat consumption globally may emerge as the longstanding challenge for shortening market. Past claims of shortening earned a reputation of being high in trans fatty acids. Hence, shortening producers are focusing on reformulating their products to reduce trans-fat. Shortening producers are seeking alternatives to PHO, owing to the claims of harmful fats in PHOs. Moreover, with FDA downgrading PHOs, producers in the shortening market are upgrading their knowledge on the formulation of new shortening blends, keeping the same performance as offered by conventional shortening.

Shortening is the fats derived from vegetable oils such as soybean and cottonseed. Shortening is solid fats, unlike butter, the Shortening does not melt at room temperature. Shortening form a gluten matrix in the dough and are widely used with dough for confectionaries to keep them soft after baking. Shortening is not too brittle, hard, soft or waxy and does not chip off during eating. Furthermore, Shortening also enhances the chemical, physical and nutritional functions of the food.

Reasons for Covering this Title

The growth of global Shortening market is driven by its demand among the confectionery manufacturers globally. The eminent benefits of Shortening in the preparation of baked confectionery products such as its appearance, texture, flavor, high melting point, and nutrition content among other benefits of the Shortening has gained attraction among the manufacturers of confectionery products, which in turn is driving the demand for global Shortening market. Furthermore, the growth of confectionery market worldwide and increasing consumption of confectioneries across the regions is anticipated to further supplement the growth of global Shortening market globally. On the plus side, macroeconomic factors such as the rise in disposable income of middle-class population triggering increased spending on the baked foods and confectioneries can also be attributed to the growth of global Shortening market globally. Trends noted in the global Shortening market is the regulations for eliminating the use of Tran’s fats in the food industry. Thus, Shortening is becoming more popular as fats low on Trans fatty acids used in the confectionery food products. However, the Shortening have health disadvantages as during the processing of vegetable oil to make shortening the polyunsaturated benefits of the oil is lost. Another factor which is anticipated to hamper the growth of global Shortening market is the emergence of functional food market globally.

Global Shortening Market: Segmentation

The global Shortening market is segmented on the basis of raw materials, applications, nature, end user, distribution Channel and region

On the basis of shortening raw materials, the global Shortening market is segmented into:-

Soybeans

Rapeseeds

Sunflower Seed

Palm and Palm kernel

Maize

Coconut

Castor

Linseed

Groundnut

Cotton

Sesame

On the basis of applications, the global Shortening market is segmented into:-

Confectionary Fats

Ice Cream Fats

Dairy Fat Substitutes

Bakery Fats

Frying Fats

Animal Feed

Non-edible Hard Fats

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the global Shortening market is segmented into:-

Direct

Indirect Store-based Channel Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Store Traditional Store Others Online Retailers



On the basis of Nature, the global Shortening market is segmented into:-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of regions, the global Shortening market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

On the basis of end use, the global Shortening market has been segmented as –

Retail/Household

Food Service Provider

Food Processor

Global Shortening Market: Key Players

Some of the few players identified in the global Shortening market include Cargill, Incorporated, Premium Vegetable Oils Sdn Bhd, Fediol, Wilmar International Ltd., Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd.,

Opportunities for Market Participants

The Shortening market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of shortening product variants. Catering the growing demand for cake or bakery products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Shortening containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

