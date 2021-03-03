Tinnitus Maskers Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018 to 2026

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The perception of ringing or noise in the ear is known as tinnitus. Tinnitus is a common problem which affects about 1 in 5 people in the United States. Tinnitus is a symptom of an underlying condition like age related hearing loss or ear injury. Chronic tinnitus can last for months to years. Tinnitus maskers are medical devices which mask tinnitus by producing sound. The sound produced by tinnitus masker is smoothening to patient’s ears. Tinnitus is an internal sound, hence brain cannot ignore it easily. There are four different types of tinnitus; subjective tinnitus (caused by exposure to excessive noise), neurological tinnitus (caused by disorder), somatic tinnitus (related to sensory system) and objective tinnitus (a rare form of tinnitus). Currently, there are no FDA-approved medical methods for the treatment of tinnitus. Tinnitus maskers are sold on the trial basis to let the patient choose a right device for himself or herself. The voice made by tinnitus masker is often called as white noise and pink noise. With the loudness of tinnitus reduced due to tinnitus maskers, it becomes manageable.

Tinnitus maskers market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of tinnitus. Though the causes of tinnitus are not clear, changing lifestyle and frequent exposure to the loud sound put the person at risk of developing tinnitus which in term can drive tinnitus maskers market. In the United States around 78% of people suffering from tinnitus are over age of 40 years, hence world’s aging population can drive growth of tinnitus maskers market. Manufacturing of advanced devices (manually adjustable maskers with different sounds) can further drive tinnitus maskers market. Different type of devices which allow person to adjust frequency manually with different kind of voices acts as driver for the tinnitus maskers market. Whereas, high price of masking devices and non-availability of reimbursement acting as a restraint for growth of tinnitus maskers market. But prices of tinnitus masker in developing countries is significantly low compared to developed countries which attributes to lucrative growth of tinnitus maskers market. Low adoption rate of tinnitus masking devices in developing countries is impacting tinnitus maskers market negatively. Increased adoption rate coupled with new technology tinnitus masking devices is expected to drive the tinnitus maskers market. North America and Europe are expected to drive tinnitus maskers market due to higher prevalence of tinnitus and aging population.

Based on product tinnitus maskers market is segmented into ear tinnitus maskers and behind ear tinnitus maskers. In ear tinnitus maskers are widely used attributing to efficiency of product to minimize tinnitus. The adjustability of frequency and volume with different sounds makes in ear tinnitus maskers more acceptable which drives growth of tinnitus maskers market. By distribution channel tinnitus maskers market is segmented into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy and e-commerce. By distribution channel hospital pharmacy and e-commerce are leading segments in tinnitus maskers market. Development of new advanced type of tinnitus maskers by manufacturers can further drive tinnitus maskers market.

On the basis of geography, global tinnitus maskers market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Geography wise North America is most lucrative tinnitus maskers market attributing to high prevalence and aging population. In the United States alone, around 50 million people experience some form tinnitus with around 20 million experiencing chronic tinnitus which further drives tinnitus maskers market. High prevalence and aging population causing tinnitus maskers market growth in Europe. Tinnitus maskers market in Asia pacific is expected to grow attributing to high prevalence. Low adoption in part of Asia-pacific and Africa region resulting in less tinnitus masking market. High prevalence of aging population and growing economies is expected to drive Asia-Pacific tinnitus maskers market.

Key major players in the global tinnitus maskers market are Hansaton Akustik GmbH, Hearing Direct, Sivantos Inc, Puretone ltd, Starkey Hearing Technologies, Inc, Headwaters Inc, Puretone Ltd and others.

