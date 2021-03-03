Cell-based Assays Market: Restrictions on Reagent Use

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The cell-based assays market is projected to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2024 from USD 13.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Consumables dominated the cell-based assays market in 2019

By product, the cell-based assays market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. In 2019, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this product segment can be attributed to the increasing volume of R&D studies in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies resulting in high demand for consumables.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=119917269

Drug Discovery held the largest share of the applications market in 2019

Based on applications, the cell-based assays market is segmented into drug discovery, basic research, and other applications such as quality checks among others. In 2019, the drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the cell-based assays market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing R&D investments and technological advancements in supportive processes such as high throughput screening and 3D cell cultures.

North America commanded the largest share of the cell-based assay market in 2019

North America commanded the largest share in the cell-based assay market. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the increasing R&D activities by biopharma companies and increasing presence of these companies in the US is expected to increase the demand for cell-based assays product and services in this region.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=119917269

Leading Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), Cell Signaling Technologies (US), Cisbio (US), Cell Biolabs, Inc. (US), and Promega Corporation (US).