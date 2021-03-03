Alert Protective Services Protects Homes

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Alert Protective Services is pleased to announce they can help protect homes with their home security systems. They understand the importance of making homeowners and their families feel as safe as possible by offering the reliable alarm systems they need.

When customers install a home security system by Alert Protective Services, they will receive 24/7 monitoring to ensure their home remains safe at all times. However, they will also receive much more from a company with a reputation for success. Alert Protective Services provides monitoring for most existing systems for less than $1 per day. They also provide 24/7 customer support for their cutting-edge security equipment and technology. They take great pride in helping their customers feel safer in their own homes.

Since 1982, Alert Protective Services has provided stellar customer service, earning their company numerous five-star reviews on Yelp, Google and Facebook. Their customers can rest at ease knowing someone is watching over their home, whether they’re sleeping at night or they’re away from home on vacation.

Anyone interested in learning about the home security systems available can find out more by visiting the Alert Protective Services website or by calling 1-773-685-8383.

About Alert Protective Services: Alert Protective Services is a full-service alarm system provider that offers monitoring for residential and commercial properties. They use the latest technology to give their customers peace of mind in their security. In addition, the company can help with home automation.

Company: Alert Protective Services

Address: 3833 N Cicero Ave

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60641

Telephone number: 1-773-685-8383